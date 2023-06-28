Kendrick Perkins' world was rocked when the Boston Celtics traded for Kevin Garnett during the summer of 2007 to help their chances of winning a title. Perk shared the story of how he initially reacted to the trade that would eventually make him an NBA champion.

Garnett changed the game in the league when he teamed up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen in 2007. Together with a young Perkins, the Celtics were locked and loaded that season. Their acquisition of KG helped them win a title against their rival, the LA Lakers.

Big Perk shared how he reacted to the trade after their head coach, Doc Rivers, informed him of the trade.

"Doc called me like, 'Aye, we trading Al Jefferson, we're getting KG,'" Perk said.

"'Who the f*** we trading Al Jefferson for? We can make this happen, just give us time.' Doc said, 'You know what Perk, I'mma give you time to think about this s***, alright? I'mma call you back.'"

"He hung the phone up on my face. Next thing I know, everybody started calling like, 'You realize the position you are in? You're playing with the Big Ticket.' So, I had to sit down and let it process for a minute. I called Doc back, I said, 'Man, I'm tripping like a mother******.'"

The trade sparked a series of superteams that other organizations attempted. While some were successful, others came up short of the ultimate goal. The Celtics were able to compete for titles, but only won one title.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, had several years of setbacks and struggled to even make the postseason. They spent a good amount of time being a lottery team and have just recently recovered from the significant trade.

Kendrick Perkins believes the Wolves should move on from Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

The Timberwolves are taking on a new path with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, even with the addition of Rudy Gobert, Minnesota hasn't had any success. Last season, they struggled to secure a playoff spot and were eliminated by the eventual NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.

According to Kendrick Perkins, it's time for the organization to hand the keys to Edwardsd and move on from KAT.

"I believe that it's time for the Minnesota Timberwolves to move on from Karl-Anthony Towns," Perkins said.

"That franchise belongs to Anthony Edwards... KAT has had his time & his opportunity to take over this franchise & he hasn't."

Towns has been with the team for eight seasons and has only led the team to the postseason three times.

