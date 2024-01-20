Kendrick Perkins calls out Joe Mazzulla with hysterical statement: "The bird is gonna start flying backwards"

Kendrick Perkins made a hilarious statement after the Boston Celtics' close loss to the Denver Nuggets at the TD Garden. While the 100-102 defeat won't bother the C's much, Perkins was in no mood to relent as he took a dig at Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were on a 27-game home win streak when they took the floor on Friday against the defending champions. Tatum had a chance to force overtime but missed a fadeaway jump shot at the buzzer, and the Nuggets sneaked away with a two-point win.

Perkins claimed that Mazzulla could have drawn up a better play and was stumped at the head coach's strategy, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If you take [Joe Mazzulla’s] brain and put it in a bird, the bird is gonna start flying backwards.”

Expand Tweet

Boston trailed 102-100 with 4.9 seconds left in the game. Tatum, who Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was guarding, received an inbound pass from Derrick White. The 4x All-Star was undone by some great defense and was forced to take a contested shot that clattered off the rim.

While the former Celtics big's frustration is understandable, Kendrick Perkins will also have to realize that the loss can be looked at as an aberration, given how clinical the side has looked throughout the season.

Kendrick Perkins had earlier roasted the Celtics following their poor outing against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Boston Celtics 135-102 earlier this month, and Kendrick Perkins wasn't happy. He minced no words when he slammed the side and Mazzulla for trailing the Bucks by 40 points at one point.

"Damn the Bucks made Joe and the Celtics Tap out the entire second half of a National Televised game?!!! This can’t be life"

The Celtics were playing on a back-to-back night schedule and were coming off a late comeback win against the Minnesota Timberwolves which extended their winning record at the TD Garden. With Tatum's mammoth 45-point effort, the Celtics overcame a double-digit deficit to win 127-120. However, the energy levels were depleted and Mazzula decided to rest his starters after the first half.

The Celtics play the Houston Rockets next, followed by a skirmish against the Dallas Mavericks, and close out their three-game road trip with a stop at the Kaseya Center as they take on the Miami Heat. The team has been a powerhouse this season and is still the side to beat despite the loss to the Nuggets.

Only time will tell if they can regroup against the Rockets. If they don't, there will surely be more fireworks, courtesy of Kendrick Perkins.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!