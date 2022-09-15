"The Los Angeles Clippers are my favorites to win it all" - NBA analyst believes LA Clippers have the most depth around perimeter, says the team is stacked with two-way players needed for championship run

The LA Clippers have been touted as title favorites since acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the summer of 2019. However, things haven't aligned for them. The pair have played just 80 games together out of a possible 236 regular-season games. George has played 133 games since joining the organization, while Leonard has played just 109.

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the team is capable of winning the championship. Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson asked Perkins if the Clippers could win it all this year. Perkins replied:

"Hell yeah! They actually my favorite to win it all. I'm telling you that right now. The Los Angeles Clippers are my favorite to win it all. They're stacked at the most important position in the NBA.

"No other team has the depth like the Los Angeles Clippers at the wing position and has two-way players like the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell. That's five guys at the perimeter position."

Perkins continued:

"You looking at Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. We know what they can give you offensively. Norman Powell proved that he can average 20 in this league. Now, look at the other end, defense.

"Nicolas Batum, 6-9, versatile defender. Paul George, versatile defender, can guard the guard and wings. Kawhi, we already know what type of savage he is defensively. Robert Covington, a defender. ... I'm forgetting Marcus Morris. They still got him. A ruff rider who not backing down from nobody."

Perkins' comments are interesting, as it remains to be seen if the team can remain healthy enough to compete. The one healthy year they had with Leonard and George ended in a Western Conference semifinals loss. The LA Clippers blew a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

Watch Kendrick Perkins' full comments below:

Are the LA Clippers true title contenders?

It is hard to label the LA Clippers as true title contenders due to the lack of availability of their stars. While the LA Lakers' Anthony Davis misses a lot of games, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George miss more. Davis has played more games in his career despite entering the league after both. He has also played more games in LA.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



Since all three players arrived in Los Angeles, Anthony Davis has played more games than Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.



RANDOM, but true:Since all three players arrived in Los Angeles, Anthony Davis has played more games than Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. RANDOM, but true:Since all three players arrived in Los Angeles, Anthony Davis has played more games than Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.👀 https://t.co/46P9WMTTQy

The LA Clippers acquired point guard John Wall over the offseason. However, Wall has played just 40 games over the past three seasons. He hasn't played more than 50% of games in over five seasons. They certainly have the talent to compete, however, they will need to prove that they can stay healthy.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman