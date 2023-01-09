Kevin Durant has led the Brooklyn Nets to a 27-13 record, making them one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. However, with his recent MCL injury, the team is expecting Kyrie Irving to do most of the heavy lifting to maintain their status as a top team.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins sees Durant's injury as a "golden opportunity" for Irving to step up and take over the team.

"I'm gonna be looking at Kyrie Irving. I feel like this is a golden opportunity for Kyrie Irving to prove to the world that he can be a number one option team, that could lead a team into victories. When you think about him, and you think about his skillset, we know he's a walking bucket, we know he's one of the most skilled guys to ever play the game of basketball. But I wanna see him get others involved," Perk said.

"Kyrie is up for a contract this upcoming season. I wanna see, can he be that leader? Can he be that voice? We saw Kevin Durant start to be that voice, start to take [Nic] Claxton under his wing, started to be a second voice to Jacque Vaughn. Can Kyrie Irving be that number one guy while Kevin Durant is out?"

"Can Kyrie Irving keep them in that top tier?"

Durant was injured in the third quarter after colliding with Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Butler collapsed to the court after his shot was blocked near the basket. On his way down, he collided with Durant's right knee. Durant grabbed his knee in apparent pain right away.

Luckily for the Nets, they were able to get the win against the Heat despite losing their star in the midst of the game. Irving led the team with 29 points and six assists last night.

Kevin Durant had to leave the game after Jimmy Butler landed on his knee on this play. Kevin Durant had to leave the game after Jimmy Butler landed on his knee on this play.🙏https://t.co/pb7TVwSill

The Nets will try and get their third straight win on Friday as they battle against the Boston Celtics.

How long will Kevin Durant be out for the Nets?

Since the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Kevin Durant has been available for the Nets at all times. Prior to his injury, Durant had only missed one game for the team. Among the stars that Brooklyn has acquired, the 6-foot-10 forward is the only one who is always available and ready to compete.

According to recent reports, the two-time Finals MVP may miss an entire month of Brooklyn basketball. Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during last night's game, according to reports. The good news for the Nets is that the injury is not as severe as his previous ones, and KD will not require surgery.

cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star has sprained MCL in right knee, expected to miss a month, per report Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star has sprained MCL in right knee, expected to miss a month, per reportcbssports.com/nba/news/kevin…

Stars like Irving and Ben Simmons are expected to step up big-time for the Nets in Durant's absence. Good thing for Brooklyn, they've had excellent team chemistry since Kyrie returned to the lineup. Players have played their roles well, making them one of the toughest teams to beat.

