Kendrick Perkins makes bold claim about Steph Curry-led Warriors' ceiling for another NBA title post-Jimmy Butler addition

Kendrick Perkins made a bold proclamation about the Steph Curry led-Warriors' future in the remainder of the 2025 NBA season. On Monday, the NBA on ESPN's X, formerly Twitter, handle posted a video of the former NBA player's guest appearance on "NBA Today."

In the video, the former Boston Celtic claimed that the Dubs would not make a deep playoff run this season despite having their newest recruit Jimmy Butler in their ranks.

"The ceiling for this Golden State Warriors team this season is first round," Perkins said. "They are not beating the Nuggets, they are not beating OKC, they are not beating the Celtics, the Cavs, the Knicks. They are not beating a healthy Mavericks team."

Later on, the former NBA player highlighted that the Dubs may be in a good position right now but they still need to address some other areas on their roster. He reiterated that the Warriors would not make it past the first round as they didn't have enough pieces.

The Dubs are having a decent run this season. They have an even 28-27 record and are 10th seed in the Western Conference standings. Bringing in Jimmy Butler has helped the squad as the Dubs now have a second man who can draw in defenders and create space for Curry to do what he does best.

However, holding the 10th seed is not the greatest spot as they are still in danger of ending the season in a place where they would have to play in the play-in tournament to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Kendrick Perkins criticizes the Warriors' Jimmy Butler trade, says they ended up with Nicki Minaj when they wanted Beyonce or Taylor Swift

On Feb. 6, the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat saga finally came to an end when the Warriors acquired the six-time All-Star in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a 2025 first-round pick.

However, Kendrick Perkins was not satisfied with the Dubs' trade deadline move. The former Celtic expressed his opinion on the trade on the Feb. 7 episode of "NBA Today."

"Listen. I was looking for the Warriors. I'm thinking that they're going to go out there and, you know, go get a Beyonce or Taylor Swift. They end up getting a Nicki Minaj," Perkins said.

After making that analogy, Perkins stepped forward the following day and apologized to rapper Nicki Minaj for his statement.

