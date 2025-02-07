"They wanted Taylor Swift but ended up with Nicki Minaj" - Kendrick Perkins gives hilarious analogy to break down Warriors-Jimmy Butler trade

Count ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins among those not too high on the Golden State Warriors getting six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline this week. He had a hilarious take in breaking the deal down.

Butler officially ended his six-year tour of duty with the Miami Heat after he was sent to the Warriors on Wednesday in a five-team deal for a package that included Andrew Wiggins going to the Heat. With his arrival, the Warriors are hoping Butler gets to help reinvigorate what has been a so-so campaign for them so far.

On ESPN's NBA Today on Thursday, Perkins, a one-time NBA champion (Boston, 2008), shared his two cents on the Butler-to-Warriors deal, suggesting that Goden State did not exactly end up with the player they wanted, or needed.

He put it in a hilarious way that had his co-panelists in stitches, saying:

"The Warriors' ceiling with Jimmy Butler right now is a first-round exit, okay? Listen. I was looking for the Warriors. I'm thinking that they're going to go out there and, you know, go get a Beyonce or Taylor Swift. They end up getting a Nicki Minaj. And that's OK. But that's not Barbie's gonna get ya boy..."

Jimmy Butler's move to the Warriors concluded a lamentable ending to what was his successful partnership with the Heat, who he helped to two trips to the NBA Finals. No longer enjoying playing for Miami, he asked to be traded, which saw him suspended multiple times along the way.

In Golden State, he signed a two-year, $111-million contract through the 2026-27 season. He is teaming up with resident superstar Steph Curry to make a deeper run this season and beyond.

In the ongoing season, the Warriors are currently at 11th spot, with a 25-25 record.

Jimmy Butler excited to run it with the Warriors

Jimmy Butler joined the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and excited to make things happen.

In a video post shared by the team on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the new Warrior shared that he was about to do his physical as part of the deal that sent him to the Bay Area from the Miami Heat and was looking forward to winning games with his new team.

Butler said:

"Yo Dub Nation! Jimmy Butler here. Just touched own to do this physical. Super excited. Ready to win. Ready to work. Ready to put on a show for y'all. Let's get it. Championship coming soon."

Before getting traded to the Warriors, Butler played and started for 25 games with the Heat, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. With the Warriors, he will be counted on to provide a go-getting and no-nonsense mentality as well as composure in clutch situations.

