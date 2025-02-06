When will Jimmy Butler make his Warriors debut? Steph Curry's new running mate's potential debut date explored

The NBA community was buzzing on Wednesday as another blockbuster trade shook the league. In a stunning five-team deal, veteran forward Jimmy Butler was traded from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors. To acquire Butler, Steph Curry and the Warriors had to part ways with three key players, reshaping their roster in a bold move.

Jimmy Butler trade breakdown:

Golden State Warriors received: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat received: Andrew Wiggins, PJ Tucker, first-round pick

Detroit Pistons received: Lindy Waters III, Josh Richardson, second-round pick

Utah Jazz received: Dennis Schroder

Toronto Raptors received: Kyle Anderson

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news of the blockbuster trade just an hour before the Warriors' matchup against the Utah Jazz. Since then, one burning question on fans' minds has been: When will Jimmy Butler make his Warriors debut?

The Warriors are set to face the Lakers on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back, but Butler will not be available, as the trade has yet to be officially finalized.

Golden State's next matchup is against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday and if all goes according to plan, Butler could make his Warriors debut against his former team at the United Center.

