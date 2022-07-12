“What did LeBron James do? He went back to Cleveland… It rings differently when you’re the head of the snake” - Kendrick Perkins says Kevin Durant going back to the Warriors is a “big hell no”

Kevin Durant will most likely switch teams once again. After a very disappointing season with the Brooklyn Nets, the two-time NBA champion has requested a trade.

According to reports, the Nets believed there would be a bidding war for Durant's services, but that hasn't been the case. Many teams cannot offer enough for the 4-time scoring champion, which is why he may stay in Brooklyn for the start of the season.

However, there is also a chance that he will return to the Golden State Warriors. Kendrick Perkins, Durant's former teammate, believes that this wouldn't be a great move.

"KD going back to Golden State after they just won the championship, that's a big hell no," said Perkins. "And yes it would tarnish his legacy forever."

The NBA analyst doesn't think this would be a great move and explained why he thinks so.

Kevin Durant is an all-time great player

With two NBA championships, four scoring titles, 12 All-Star appearances and numerous other accolades, Kevin Durant is one of the best players in NBA history.

His career average of 27.2 points per game is the fourth-highest of all time, right behind Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor.

Kendrick Perkins believes that all-time great NBA players should win a championship on their own by leading their teams all the way to the ring.

"When you're an all-time great player and you're considered in that in that all-time great conversation, it rings differently when you're the head of the snake and you go out there and get it on your own and you actually lead a team and take a franchise to go and win a championship," said the former NBA player.

This is what Kevin Durant wanted to do in Brooklyn. He wanted to build his own team and lead it to a championship.

The former MVP has four more years left on his contract.

Perkins compares Kevin Durant to LeBron and Kobe

Kevin Durant's former teammate compared him to two other all-time great players, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. He spoke about James going to the Miami Heat and winning two rings, then going back to Cleveland and leading the Cavaliers to their first-ever championship.

Despite Dan Gilbert’s beef with the NBA superstar, James still returned to Cleveland where he ended up winning it all.

"He went back to Cleveland, a place where the owner called him a Benedict Arnold," Perkins said. "He put his pride aside and said, 'You know what? I'm going to go back to Cleveland, forget the beef that I have with the owner. I'm going to go and deliver a championship there.'"

He also brought up the late Kobe Bryant, who won three championships with Shaquille O'Neal. Aside from that, the NBA legend won two more championship rings.

Perkins believes that the two championships without O'Neal meant much more to Bryant than the three-peat. This is simply because he was the man on those teams and had to do much more to win it all.

