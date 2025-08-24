"Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatum’s": Jayson Tatum shocks fans with sudden style change, sparks Drake comparisons

NBA fans reacted to Jayson Tatum's new look during his injury recovery. While the Boston Celtics star has been making a quick recovery, his appearance also changed. In photos circulating on social media, Tatum's braids surprised fans.@Fullcourtpass posted two images of the NBA star. In the first, Tatum smiled in a striped shirt as he posed for a shot. In the second, he was wearing a tuxedo. But it was his braids that caught attention in both pictures.A fan noticed that Tatum had a similar hairstyle to rapper Drake.&quot;why he look like drake,&quot; the fan wrote.Playoff Basketball @playoffnba_LINK@Fullcourtpass why he look like drakeAnother fan commented that Tatum looked like Drake's twin.&quot;Ni*** look like Drake good twin.&quot;𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒌🪼 @TReck444LINK@Fullcourtpass Nigga look like Drake good twinOne of the fans hilariously wrote that Jayson Tatum looked like the blend of Drake and LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.&quot;If Kawhi and Drake had a kid lol.&quot;🧀Packerbockers🏀 Chris🇵🇸 @hartliss_chrisLINK@Fullcourtpass If Kawhi and Drake had a kid lolA fan hilariously wrote that Kendrick Lamar might write a diss song about Tatum.&quot;Damn Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatums looking like that deadass.&quot;John Lazater @LazaterJohnLINK@Fullcourtpass Damn Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatums looking like that deadassMoreover, for one fan, Jayson Tatum's actions were corny.&quot;Tatum always finds a way to make sh** corny.&quot;Tatum&amp;amp;Hali’s Exploded Achilles @LuisVal75864378LINK@Fullcourtpass Tatum always finds a way to make shit cornyA fan was unable to believe that it was, in fact, Tatum in that picture.&quot;Bro no way that second pic isn't a deep fake! that looks like drake's face is pasted over Tatum lol.&quot;The Reaper Show @show_reaperLINK@Fullcourtpass Bro no way that second pic isn't a deep fake! that looks like drake's face is pasted over Tatum lolHowever, one of the fans was also loving Tatum's new look.&quot;JT with the braids. Nice look my brutha!!&quot;CyberJB23 @CyberJB23LINK@Fullcourtpass JT with the braids. Nice look my brutha!!Jayson Tatum gives an update on his Achilles injuryIt's been three months since Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles tendon tear. Although the Celtics haven't given any update on his return next season, it's likely he'll miss the 2025-26 season. Last week, Tatum provided an update on his injury rehab. While the Celtics star discussed the struggles of rehab, he also shared some positive news for Celtics fans.&quot;Rehab is tedious, man — six days a week. It's starting to get a little bit better now, I'm out the boot now,&quot; Tatum said in a TikTok video posted by the NBA. &quot;Better days ahead, but just trying to take it one day at a time.&quot;Although Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett reported last month that Tatum was significantly ahead in his recovery, the Celtics are expected to be very cautious about when to bring him back. Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon on May 12 earlier this year, during the Eastern Conference Semifinals game against the New York Knicks.