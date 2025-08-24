  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jayson Tatum
  • "Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatum’s": Jayson Tatum shocks fans with sudden style change, sparks Drake comparisons

"Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatum’s": Jayson Tatum shocks fans with sudden style change, sparks Drake comparisons

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Aug 24, 2025 22:51 GMT
NFL: AUG 06 Washington Commanders - New England Patriots Joint Training Camp - Source: Getty
Jayson Tatum shocked fans with a new hairdo [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to Jayson Tatum's new look during his injury recovery. While the Boston Celtics star has been making a quick recovery, his appearance also changed. In photos circulating on social media, Tatum's braids surprised fans.

Ad

@Fullcourtpass posted two images of the NBA star. In the first, Tatum smiled in a striped shirt as he posed for a shot. In the second, he was wearing a tuxedo. But it was his braids that caught attention in both pictures.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A fan noticed that Tatum had a similar hairstyle to rapper Drake.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"why he look like drake," the fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan commented that Tatum looked like Drake's twin.

"Ni*** look like Drake good twin."
Ad

One of the fans hilariously wrote that Jayson Tatum looked like the blend of Drake and LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

"If Kawhi and Drake had a kid lol."
Ad

A fan hilariously wrote that Kendrick Lamar might write a diss song about Tatum.

"Damn Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatums looking like that deadass."
Ad

Moreover, for one fan, Jayson Tatum's actions were corny.

"Tatum always finds a way to make sh** corny."
Ad

A fan was unable to believe that it was, in fact, Tatum in that picture.

"Bro no way that second pic isn't a deep fake! that looks like drake's face is pasted over Tatum lol."
Ad

However, one of the fans was also loving Tatum's new look.

"JT with the braids. Nice look my brutha!!"
Ad

Jayson Tatum gives an update on his Achilles injury

It's been three months since Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles tendon tear. Although the Celtics haven't given any update on his return next season, it's likely he'll miss the 2025-26 season.

Last week, Tatum provided an update on his injury rehab. While the Celtics star discussed the struggles of rehab, he also shared some positive news for Celtics fans.

Ad
"Rehab is tedious, man — six days a week. It's starting to get a little bit better now, I'm out the boot now," Tatum said in a TikTok video posted by the NBA. "Better days ahead, but just trying to take it one day at a time."

Although Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett reported last month that Tatum was significantly ahead in his recovery, the Celtics are expected to be very cautious about when to bring him back.

Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon on May 12 earlier this year, during the Eastern Conference Semifinals game against the New York Knicks.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications