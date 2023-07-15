Kenneth Lofton Jr. ready to “make a serious difference” for Memphis Grizzlies next season 

Young big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. has the potential to be a solid NBA player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

ClutchPoints' Jack Deignan reckons Lofton, who averaged just 7.3 minutes per game last season, is primed for a much bigger role with the team:

"Kenneth Lofton Jr is ready for big minutes. Out of David Roddy and Kenneth Lofton Jr, the latter is ready to come into next season and make a serious difference for the Grizzlies."

Lofton has had an interesting career. After averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore at Louisiana Tech, he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

Subsequently, Lofton signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the G League's Memphis Hustle last season, winnning the league's 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award.

Lofton started the Grizzlies' regular season finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. He was impressive, recording 42 points and 14 rebounds, and hitting 17 of his 25 field-goal attempts.

The Texas native has looked great during this year's NBA Summer League, putting up 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 steals per contest.

Will Kenneth Lofton Jr. make Memphis Grizzlies' rotation next season?

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams are expected to be the Grizzlies' starters at power forward and center. Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman Sr. will likely serve as the backups.

Coach Taylor Jenkins typically only uses four big men, meaning Lofton will have to outplay one of those guys to crack the rotation. However, he has the talent needed to get the job done.

Deignan said that despite the 6-foot-6 Lofton being an undersized NBA big man, he's still a matchup nightmare for defenders:

"The biggest knock on Lofton Jr has always been his size and stature; he is definitely undersized for an NBA big and is on the heftier side.

"However, he has consistently shown that he knows how to use his size to his advantage, and his strength, in particular, is a matchup nightmare against opposing defenders."

Lofton knows how to use his 275-pound frame to bully defenders and score inside the paint. He reminds a lot of people of two-time All-Star Zach Randolph, who played eight seasons with the Grizzlies. Expect Kenneth Lofton Jr. to find a spot in Memphis' rotation next season.

