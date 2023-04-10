Kenneth Lofton Jr. shines with 42-point performance despite Grizzlies' loss

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is not the name many basketball fans are familiar with. He's a Memphis Grizzlies rookie who has appeared in only 24 games in his professional career.

However, the 6-foot-7 forward put the world on notice with his 42-point performance on Sunday. The Memphis Grizzlies played against the OKC Thunder in their final game of the regular season, and the rookie put on a fantastic show.

What's even more impressive about the rookie's performance is that it came just a day after the Grizzlies signed him to a four-year deal. It looks like he's going to be the real deal!

Kenneth Lofton Jr. recorded a double-double with 42 points

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their last regular-season game without any playoff implications. Due to this, they decided to give their young guys a chance to show what they've got. Kenneth Lofton Jr. made the most out of this chance by balling out.

The 20-year-old rookie scored 42 points on 17-for-25 shooting. While he missed both of his shots from beyond the arc, the Grizzlies young gun converted eight of his 12 shots from the charity stripe.

Prior to his impressive final performance of the regular season, the rookie averaged only 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. However, he also pulled down 14 boards against the OKC Thunder, showing off his tenacity and physicality.

Prior to the NBA, Lofton Jr. spent two years at Louisiana Tech, averaging 14.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He declared for the 2022 NBA draft, but went undrafted. The young forward was given a chance by the Grizzlies, who signed him to a 2-way contract in July 2022.

As a two-way player, Kenneth Lofton Jr. spent time playing for the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies' G League affiliate. He was so good that he won the G League Rookie of the Year award on March 31.

In 17 games with the Hustle, the young star averaged a double-double with 20.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He recorded 10 double-doubles during the season, as well as one triple-double.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost Steven Adams to a knee injury on Saturday. Due to this, they decided to sign Lofton Jr.'s to a four-year contract. The forward will receive $7 million for his services, which is a steal for Memphis.

Lofton Jr. has secured himself a long-term contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026.

