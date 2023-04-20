"Kenny gave me one vibrator" - When Charles Barkley's poor word choice had Shaquille O'Neal laughing hysterically 

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have enjoyed themselves during NBA playoff coverage to say the least.

Recently, the pair hilariously couldn't contain themselves while laughing at Derrick White's hairline, with the moment going viral online. Now, the pair are once again in the headlines in the wake of Wednesday's Game 2 coverage as fans look back at another hilarious moment from several years ago.

After the pair finished recapping action from recent games, Barkley thanked Kenny for giving him a vibrator, only not the adult kind that everyone began laughing about.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Actually, Ernie, that Hyper thing, Kenny gave me one. The vibrator," Barkley said.

The Jet quickly clarified that he didn't buy Barkley an adult toy as Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal laughed:

"Woah, woah, no, I didn't give you a vibrator! ... I did not give you a vibrator! Hyperfoam massaging machine! That's what I gave you. I did not give you a vibrator."

Ernie Johnson seemingly tried to keep a straight face as fans submitted Tweets about his hilarious straight-faced reaction.

You can view the entire exchange in the video above beginning around the 3:20 mark.

This year's "NBA on TNT" coverage with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal

The "NBA on TNT" crew has been working overtime throughout the first round of the playoffs, running daily coverage for games. A doubleheader on Wednesday saw them cover the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, as well as the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Thursday, they'll be back in action for the first game of the day, Philadelphia versys Brooklyn, before then transitioning to the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers game.

With plenty of hilarious moments over the past week, the coverage is sure to deliver plenty more laughs.

The broadcasting team recently went viral as they joked about Boston Celtics guard Derrick White's hairline. The way Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal saw things, White's hairline was reminiscent of ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith's receding hairline.

“Is that Derrick White or Stephen A.?” Barkley said. “Damn, Derrick. Stephen A. plays for the Celtics. He does 'First Take' in the morning and plays for the Celtics. This dude is going to be tired.”

Derrick White

That prompted a response from Stephen A. Smith, who weighed in on the situation, proclaiming his hairline is a little better than White's.

“Listen, Derrick White is a very, very good player,” Smith said. “He’s also a very, very good man. I wish him nothing but the best. But I don’t think my hairline looks like that. I think it looks a little better than that.”

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Chuck and Shaq straight up cooked Derrick White for 2 minutes Chuck and Shaq straight up cooked Derrick White for 2 minutes https://t.co/9EFGdMbT6P

Tune in on Thursday night to see Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal in action on "Inside the NBA."

Poll : 0 votes