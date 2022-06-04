“I’m like ‘Leon got 32 pages of dialogue bro’.… I knew it was gonna take a real commitment” - Kenny Smith on Adam Sandler approaching him to star in the upcoming movie "Hustle," says the latter told him he’ll be "great at it"

Kenny Smith is an NBA Hall of Famer also known for his role as a member of the "Inside the NBA" crew. The former Houston Rockets star is now playing a significant role in the Adam Sandler film "Hustle."

"Hustle" stars Adam Sandler, Kenny Smith and current NBA players Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards. Several other NBA players also play parts in the movie produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James.

While Smith played a significant role in the movie, he was not always certain about the part. During a recent appearance on All the Smoke, "The Jet" spoke about how he got the role, stating:

"We didn't know each other; now we do. He says I got this movie. It's a dramedy, and I got a part for you. It's a basketball movie. I think you'd be good in it. I'm like alright, just sent the script over."

Kenny Smith has done minor roles and cameos before, but he was not ready for what Adam Sandler would ask him to play. He said:

"I'm looking through the script and I see guys in it. I call him back. I'm like I don't see my name in it. He's like, no, you're Leon. I'm like Leon got 32 pages of dialogue, bro. I've never acted. I was like, oh no. He's like, no. You'd be great at it. I know you'll be good."

For an inexperienced actor in a significant role, the task can be daunting. Still, Kenny Smith's concern was his ability to deliver a performance at the level that Adam Sandler deserved. Smith said:

"I had to do the acting coach, so I told him right then, I said hold on, let me think about it because I know how serious he takes his stuff. Like he's a pro at this. I'm not a pro at it and I knew it was gonna take a real commitment cause I play his best friend in the movie."

The role would be significant for Smith, so he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.

Kenny Smith sought advice before making his decision

Smith got advice to decide on stepping into his "Hustle" role ultimately.

Kenny Smith turned to his family to decide about acting in the movie "Hustle."

"So I was like, I'll call back. I talked to my daughters. They're actors, and they were like you gotta do it! People would die for this part. So, I call him back."

The move would prove a smart one, as some critics have praised Smith for his performance.

LightsCameraJackson @LCJReviews Just screened #Hustle . Sugary sweet, cameo-packed, Philly-set Adam Sandler basketball drama sets new all-time record for the longest workout montage in a sports movie. G League-level script. Tons of goofy moments. Foul bald cap on Ben Foster. Kenny Smith: MVP. #FridayNightLights Just screened #Hustle. Sugary sweet, cameo-packed, Philly-set Adam Sandler basketball drama sets new all-time record for the longest workout montage in a sports movie. G League-level script. Tons of goofy moments. Foul bald cap on Ben Foster. Kenny Smith: MVP. #FridayNightLights https://t.co/hrPeyjoAGG

The movie is set to release on June 8 on Netflix.

