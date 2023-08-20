"Kermit don't know ball" - NBA fans unforgiving of Anthony Edwards snubbing LeBron James from his all-time top 5

Recently, Anthony Edwards' all-time top-five list was mentioned with the usual names involved. Players such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal are all part of Edwards' all-time list, similar to other all-time lists.

However, one player, in particular, was left out of his list, which garnered hilarious reactions from NBA fans. That player would happen to be Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

From the reactions alone, leaving LeBron James off the list is something that a number of fans weren't too keen about.

James is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time due to the skillset he possesses and the accolades he has accumulated for himself.

Be that as it may, everyone has their own version of an all-time top 5 list, which varies depending on the players of different eras.

From Anthony Edwards' perspective, he has a firm understanding of the players he wants to include on his list, even if there are a number of fans who don't agree with him.

Anthony Edwards, surpassing Kobe Bryant and trailing only LeBron James for the most 30-point playoff games

During a Game 4 114-108 overtime win against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, Anthony Edwards was sensational in giving his team another chance to stay alive in the postseason.

In the game, Edwards dropped 34 points (12-of-27 shooting, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range), 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Following the game, he was asked by the reporters about the feeling of being mentioned alongside the names of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant for the most 30-point playoff games before the age of 22.

The Timberwolves star responded from a humble standpoint.

"It's just stats," Edwards said. "I haven't ... those guys won championships. So you can't mention me with them. I mean numbers wise yeah I have 30-point games but I haven't done anything. I haven't made it out the first round. It's great to be mentioned with those guys but I still have work to do."

Despite the win, Minnesota still ended up losing the series in five games as the Nuggets were too much to handle. However, Edwards still showed up throughout the series by averaging 31.6 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range), 5.2 apg, and 5.0 rpg.

