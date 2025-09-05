  • home icon
  • "Kerr benching him for over dribbling and taking away Steph’s shine": Warriors fans react to $37,500,000 forward's growth in open run highlights  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 05, 2025 12:07 GMT
(Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors fans don't have much to look forward to amid a quiet offseason, but breakout season hopeful Moses Moody has given them something to think about. The young forward has had an up-and-down first four years in the league, often finding himself as an end-of-the-bench rotation player.

It's cost him playing time and the coaching staff's faith. However, Moody was in the mix last year with 74 games, including 34 starts, averaging a career-high 22.3 minutes. He produced 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 43.3%, including 37.4% from deep.

With Jonathan Kuminga's situation unresolved and the Warriors not making major moves, it provides a grand stage for Moses Moody to build on the momentum from last year. His latest open run highlights prove that he's willing to take his game to the next level, which the Warriors fan base took note of on Thursday.

Moody showcased new developments in his game, including a quicker release on his pull-up shots and better court vision as a ball handler with flashy passes. While he may not be able to rely on it in Steve Kerr's system, the foundation of his growth can be tested during the season.

Fans had interesting reactions, with one claiming Kerr would bench Moody regardless of his added skillset:

One fan added:

Another said:

A couple of fans took shots at Jonathan Kuminga, saying:

Golden State Warriors' best bet is banking on internal development

The Golden State Warriors' two-timeline approach isn't fading. They have made Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski untouchable, hoping to retain key young pieces for the next era as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and new addition Jimmy Butler enter their late 30s.

The Warriors haven't been aggressive in pursuing marquee trades, primarily because of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency. However, they are unlikely to start making moves even after it's resolved as training camp nears. The likely presumption is that they will assess their roster needs at the trade deadline.

That's still months away, so their best bet is to hope for their young players' growth, including Moses Moody, who will be in the first year of his $37,500,000 contract this season, Brandin Podziemski and Quentin Post, among others.

