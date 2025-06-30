  • home icon
"Kessler to the Lakers confirmed?" - NBA fans abuzz as Jazz flips Collin Sexton in deal for 7-foot Bosnian big man

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 30, 2025 01:06 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Utah Jazz trading Collin Sexton for Jusuf Nurkic [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets deal that went down on Sunday. According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, Utah sent Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Hornets in return for Bosnian big man Jusuf Nurkic.

also-read-trending Trending

Sexton averaged 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season for the Jazz. Meanwhile, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 8.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 2.3 apg while playing for the Suns and Hornets.

The trade drew interesting reactions from NBA fans. Some of the fans were simply confused by the logic of the trade, especially how it benefited Utah.

"How does this make any sense for the Jazz, surely they could’ve gotten a better return??"
"The Jazz must really like Jusuf Nurkic despite his $19.3M salary because Collin Sexton is worth a lot more than that," another fan wrote.
The LA Lakers have been linked with Jazz big man Walker Kessler since last season. Some fans were wondering if the Sexton-Nurkic trade is a sign that Kessler is on his way to LA.

"Kessler to the Lakers confirmed?"
"Hornets have 0 centers. Jazz can now move Kessler?"
A fan called the trade "idiotic" but wanted the Lakers to make a move on the shot blocker.

"Idiotic trade but the lakers should grab Kessler," the fan wrote.
Some fans were stunned by Utah's trade, and some even called out the front office for the bad deal, while already being one of the bottom teams in the league.

"Washed ass Nurkic for Sexton AND a pick? A 20ppg scorer?! Wtf is wrong with Utah."
Utah Jazz asking price for Walker Kessler 'steep'

Utah may not be done making deals after trading away Collin Sexton. The Lakers, who need a center, are reportedly keen on Jazz big man Walker Kessler.

But according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Jazz are asking for multiple first-round picks for the 23-year-old, which is "too steep" for LA.

Kessler, who averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks for the Jazz last season, has been a target for the Lakers since last season.

Aside from Kessler, the Lakers have also considered the Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu, the Nets' Nic Claxton, and the Blazers' Robert Williams as potential trade targets.

Edited by Brad Taningco
