Kevin Durant and $9,200,000,000 owner pay ultimate tribute to Devin Booker's major career milestone

On Monday, Devin Booker reached a significant career milestone by becoming the Phoenix Suns' all-time leading scorer. Despite the Suns' 121-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Booker scored 34 points, bringing his all-time scoring total to 15,678 — surpassing Walter Davis' previous record of 15,666.

Two key personalities in Phoenix commended Booker for his accomplishment. Suns owner Mat Ishbia, whose net worth is $9.2 billion as per Forbes, took to Instagram to celebrate his superstar's feat:

"Congrats @dbook for becoming the all-time leading scorer for the @suns!" wrote Ishbia in his congratulatory post. "So proud of all your success on and off the court in PHX and excited to see you continue to do amazing things here for years to come."

Meanwhile, Booker's running mate Kevin Durant posted an Instagram story that depicted Booker's place in the pantheon of Suns greats:

Kevin Durant pays tribute to Devin Booker's milestone. Image source: IG.com/easymoneysniper

"A lot of bucks and more on the way," wrote Durant in the story's caption. "congrats @dbook"

Durant's story shows the jerseys of four other all-time greats of the Phoenix franchise: Walter Davis, Alvan Adams, Dick Van Arsdale and Gail Goodrich. Except for Goodrich, all these players are in the top 10 of all-time leading scorers in Suns history: Davis at no. 2, Adams at no. 3 (13,910), and Van Arsdale at no. 6 (12,060).

This is a touching tribute from Durant, who has played alongside Booker in Phoenix since 2023. Durant himself has been climbing up scoring ladders on a league-wide basis and is currently eighth on the list of all-time NBA scoring leaders.

Devin Booker mocks Dallas Mavericks in the wake of Luka Doncic trade

Aside from making history, Devin Booker has been poking fun at a team he has had many heated battles with

On Sunday, Booker took a jab at the Dallas Mavericks, who had just traded away their five-time All-Star Luka Doncic:

"Kept their word," Booker wrote in response to the old Mavericks tweet.

The image that Booker shared captured the memorable moment when Doncic was staring him down during the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks had tweeted this image on Jan. 30 with the caption "Ok last one we swear."

Booker's retort highlights that his duels with Doncic in a Mavs jersey have indeed come to an end, now that Doncic has been traded to the LA Lakers.

