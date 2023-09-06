"Man, it's inspiring to see": Kevin Durant is awestruck with LeBron James' adaptation to NBA heading into Year 21

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the best players in NBA history and have won it all in the league.

The Phoenix Suns superstar is entering his 17th season in the NBA, while James is preparing for his 21st. They have faced each other numerous times in the regular season and the playoffs, and even collided three times in the NBA Finals (2012, 2017, 2018).

After so many years, Kevin Durant has nothing but praise for James' playing style and thinks his longevity should be an inspiration to every NBA player. Durant said the following on "The ETCs with KD" podcast:

"He adapted his game. And he still got that youthful energy. Popping around everywhere, diving all over the floor and front row, still taking off on people. He's in his 20th season, 38 years old. Man, it's inspiring to see."

What LeBron James has been doing at the age of 38 is really impressive. He passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring record, which lasted for almost four decades.

James also averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game over 55 matches last season, while playing more than 35 minutes per game (35.5).

Entering year 21, LeBron James has no intention of retiring soon, and likely has another two or three years left in his illustrious career. He is waiting for his son Bronny to move to the league next summer (eligible for the 2024 NBA draft).

Until then, he has his sights set on a second straight deep playoff run with the LA Lakers, and fighting for his fifth NBA championship.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have nothing but respect for each other

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have never been teammates in the NBA, and have always played for rival teams.

Their competition and the numerous times they have faced each other helped them build a relationship. After so many years in the league, they have nothing but respect for each other.

Back in the early 2010s, LeBron James dominated the league with the Miami Heat by reaching four NBA Finals in a row (2010-2014). Their rivals were not only the San Antonio Spurs, but the Oklahoma City Thunder as well, led by Kevin Durant.

The two faced each other in the 2012 NBA Finals with LeBron winning this one, but Durant had already emerged as a superstar and won the NBA MVP in 2014. Even though he hadn't won any championships back then, Durant was an inspiration for James.

James spoke about Durant in 2014:

"I feel like [Kevin Durant is] next in line. … I love the way he plays the game. … I’m talking about his play. The way he plays every single night is very inspiring, motivating. This is a guy who goes out every single night and gives it his all.”

Fast forward to today, Kevin Durant is a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP (2017, 2018), but injuries have forced him to miss several games since 2019.

He is preparing for his first full season with the Phoenix Suns and his first matchup with LeBron James since 2018, as the Suns and Lakers face each other on Thursday, October 26.