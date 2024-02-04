Kevin Durant barely escapes Twitter scrum with fans over calling 'offense' a championship recipe: "Where's the quotes"

NBA star Kevin Durant engaged with a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who tagged him while quoting Giannis Antetokounmpo. The fan compared the two, referencing a previous message that had captured the attention of the two-time NBA champion.

The basketball enthusiast by the name of @JaxsonAmbrose quoted Antetokounmpo's statement:

"It all starts from the defense. Then the offense comes easier."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He expressed his perspective:

"This is why I don't respect a lot about KD's basketball knowledge. He prioritizes offense over defense, a stance evident in many of his posts. I don't believe that a championship can be won solely with the best offense. Until @KDTrey5 proves otherwise ... no."

Expand Tweet

Durant asked @JaxsonAmbrose to provide evidence of him making such remarks:

"Where's the quotes?"

Ultimately, @FukbeinSocal found past posts by Durant affirming that 'offense wins you championships, brother.' The former league MVP then defended his previous stance with a response dated July 13, 2023:

"Brother, so u don't have to score to win?"

Although Durant's replies to @JaxsonAmbrose were later deleted, many users captured the conversation trail and reposted it on X.

Expand Tweet

Other Kevin Durant's internet pettiness

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has earned a reputation for his bold tweets and social media antics. Whether defending himself, engaging in feuds or addressing speculations, Durant is regularly in the headlines.

Durant's X history includes clashes with sports figures like Shannon Sharpe and Michael Rapaport. In 2021, he engaged with Sharpe over a misrepresented quote, and the publicized drama with Rapaport revealed a more contentious side.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Durant's 2020 X spree involved responding to critics and, even following a hater's girlfriend, showcasing direct engagement with fans. In 2019, he candidly defended the struggling Brooklyn Nets against fans' criticism.

Expand Tweet

In 2017, Durant clashed with CJ McCollum over joining the Golden State Warriors. Despite occasional apologies, his unfiltered and controversial presence on X remains a captivating aspect of his public image.

Expand Tweet

There is more on Durant's pettiness on the internet, but what takes the cake are his infamous burner accounts that basketball fans exposed on X.

Expand Tweet

Durant doesn't hesitate to engage in online debates. However, KD's willingness to respond to fans on various platforms adds enjoyment to observing the internet.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!