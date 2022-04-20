"You can put the pins in the books today, he's going to have 30 plus next game" - BJ Armstrong claims Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets will come all guns blazing in Game 2

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in game one of the NBA playoffs on Monday. However, BJ Armstrong believes Durant and the Nets will respond in game two.
In-game one of the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant was below par and his team lost the game.
While Durant did not have his best game, there is a belief that the Nets should not overreact because he will be better in game two.
During a recent segment on The Hoop Genius Podcast, BJ Armstrong explained why he believes KD will go beyond expectations in game two against Boston.
"I am concerned because KD is a great player, and great players, they're not going have two games in a row where they play bad. He wasn't himself today. You can put the pins in the books today, he's going to have 30+ next game without question. He is going to be back being KD next game."
Given how effective scorer Kevin Durant has been throughout his career, there is a strong chance that the Brooklyn Nets superstar will find a way to be better in game two.
The eighth-leading scorer in NBA playoff history has found a way to score against great defenses in the past. The Brooklyn Nets will need him to become the seventh-leading scorer if they want to win a championship.
While Durant has the ability and the motivation to play better in game two between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, the Celtics will not make it easy.
How the Boston Celtics plan to stop Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets
To stop elite players in the NBA playoffs, teams need to develop a game plan that focuses on taking away what one player wants to do and making them uncomfortable.
The Boston Celtics made Kevin Durant uncomfortable in game one and forced him to play the game in a way that he did not enjoy. The Celtics' physicality against KD changed the course of the game.
While the Boston Celtics' game plan did limit the effectiveness of Kevin Durant, it did allow other Brooklyn Nets players to find success. Boston has two defenders who can try to limit Brooklyn, which BJ Armstrong also pointed out.
"There's one thing that I'm really concerned about. If I'm Boston Celtics, they only have one player that can match up with Kyrie Irving and his name is Marcus smart. They have only one player."
For the Boston Celtics to once again beat Kevin Durant and the Nets, their two best defenders will need to deliver again, which is easier said than done.
Q. Will Kevin Durant score more than 30 points in Game 2?
Yes
No