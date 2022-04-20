"You can put the pins in the books today, he's going to have 30 plus next game" - BJ Armstrong claims Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets will come all guns blazing in Game 2

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in game one of the NBA playoffs on Monday. However, BJ Armstrong believes Durant and the Nets will respond in game two.

In-game one of the NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant was below par and his team lost the game.

While Durant did not have his best game, there is a belief that the Nets should not overreact because he will be better in game two.

During a recent segment on The Hoop Genius Podcast, BJ Armstrong explained why he believes KD will go beyond expectations in game two against Boston.

"I am concerned because KD is a great player, and great players, they're not going have two games in a row where they play bad. He wasn't himself today. You can put the pins in the books today, he's going to have 30+ next game without question. He is going to be back being KD next game."

Given how effective scorer Kevin Durant has been throughout his career, there is a strong chance that the Brooklyn Nets superstar will find a way to be better in game two.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Kevin Durant has passed Jerry West for eighth place on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list. Kevin Durant has passed Jerry West for eighth place on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list. https://t.co/CsWEEpSisG

The eighth-leading scorer in NBA playoff history has found a way to score against great defenses in the past. The Brooklyn Nets will need him to become the seventh-leading scorer if they want to win a championship.

While Durant has the ability and the motivation to play better in game two between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, the Celtics will not make it easy.

How the Boston Celtics plan to stop Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

The Celtics limited Durant with an effective defensive strategy.

To stop elite players in the NBA playoffs, teams need to develop a game plan that focuses on taking away what one player wants to do and making them uncomfortable.

The Boston Celtics made Kevin Durant uncomfortable in game one and forced him to play the game in a way that he did not enjoy. The Celtics' physicality against KD changed the course of the game.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Something I picked up on the re-watch of Celtics-Nets: Grant Williams did a hell of job guarding Kevin Durant. It's obvious the Boston plan was to bang Durant and bump him on every action. Williams picked up some fouls, but he did a great job of making Durant feel him every play. Something I picked up on the re-watch of Celtics-Nets: Grant Williams did a hell of job guarding Kevin Durant. It's obvious the Boston plan was to bang Durant and bump him on every action. Williams picked up some fouls, but he did a great job of making Durant feel him every play.

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie Marcus Smart guarded Kyrie Irving on 26 possessions and allowed 10 points on 2-5 shooting



He guarded Bruce Brown on 11 possessions and gave up 0 points



He guarded Kevin Durant on 9 possessions and gave up 5 points Marcus Smart guarded Kyrie Irving on 26 possessions and allowed 10 points on 2-5 shootingHe guarded Bruce Brown on 11 possessions and gave up 0 pointsHe guarded Kevin Durant on 9 possessions and gave up 5 points

While the Boston Celtics' game plan did limit the effectiveness of Kevin Durant, it did allow other Brooklyn Nets players to find success. Boston has two defenders who can try to limit Brooklyn, which BJ Armstrong also pointed out.

"There's one thing that I'm really concerned about. If I'm Boston Celtics, they only have one player that can match up with Kyrie Irving and his name is Marcus smart. They have only one player."

For the Boston Celtics to once again beat Kevin Durant and the Nets, their two best defenders will need to deliver again, which is easier said than done.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Durant score more than 30 points in Game 2? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav