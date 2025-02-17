  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Kevin Durant clears feelings on Bay Area reception after Steph Curry team up

Kevin Durant clears feelings on Bay Area reception after Steph Curry team up

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 17, 2025 11:08 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Chucks Global Stars at Shaqs OGs - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star Game-Chucks Global Stars at Shaqs OGs - Source: Imagn

It's been over five years since Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors, a team that he helped lead to back-to-back NBA titles in the late 2010s. Though he's played for two teams since then, some are still wondering whether Durant harbors any ill feelings towards the Golden State fanbase.

Ad

This past weekend, KD was in the Bay Area to team up with Warriors franchise player Steph Curry in the All-Star event. During a media availability, Durant cleared up his feelings on the reception of the Warriors fanbase all those years ago:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I always felt the love from the fans in the Bay Area," Durant said emphatically. "I never thought for a second that I ain't get no love out here."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Apparently, Durant has heard critics over the years claiming that it was actually him who failed to recognize how much the Warriors fans supported him. Durant took the opportunity to respond to this claim as well:

Ad
"I heard people saying that I might not have felt that love and I didn't know there was this much love," he said. "But everywhere I go, all around the world, there's Warriors fans. And they always show me love. Of course I heard it."

It's interesting to note that, over the years, Durant has gone back and forth with Warriors fans on social media. Despite this, KD made sure to acknowledge the fond memories that he shared with that rabid fanbase less than a decade ago.

Ad

Kevin Durant gives honest take on Draymond Green's potential as NBA head coach

One Warriors personality that Durant has a colorful history with is Draymond Green. Despite some heated moments on the court during Durant's final season in Golden State, both players have gone on record as stating that there's no animosity between them.

True to his word, Durant offered some kind words for his former teammate Green, who claimed to have been offered the Warriors head coaching role upon his retirement:

Ad
"I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach," Durant commented during the same media availability. "I think he'd be a better coach than he would be a TV analyst, [though] he's pretty good at that."

Durant went on to speculate that, if Green were to favor the role of TV analyst, the competitor in him would be "clawing and itching to get back on the floor," thus leading to the inevitable fate of Green as head coach.

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी