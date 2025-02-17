Kevin Durant clears feelings on Bay Area reception after Steph Curry team up

It's been over five years since Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors, a team that he helped lead to back-to-back NBA titles in the late 2010s. Though he's played for two teams since then, some are still wondering whether Durant harbors any ill feelings towards the Golden State fanbase.

Ad

This past weekend, KD was in the Bay Area to team up with Warriors franchise player Steph Curry in the All-Star event. During a media availability, Durant cleared up his feelings on the reception of the Warriors fanbase all those years ago:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I always felt the love from the fans in the Bay Area," Durant said emphatically. "I never thought for a second that I ain't get no love out here."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Apparently, Durant has heard critics over the years claiming that it was actually him who failed to recognize how much the Warriors fans supported him. Durant took the opportunity to respond to this claim as well:

Ad

"I heard people saying that I might not have felt that love and I didn't know there was this much love," he said. "But everywhere I go, all around the world, there's Warriors fans. And they always show me love. Of course I heard it."

It's interesting to note that, over the years, Durant has gone back and forth with Warriors fans on social media. Despite this, KD made sure to acknowledge the fond memories that he shared with that rabid fanbase less than a decade ago.

Ad

Kevin Durant gives honest take on Draymond Green's potential as NBA head coach

One Warriors personality that Durant has a colorful history with is Draymond Green. Despite some heated moments on the court during Durant's final season in Golden State, both players have gone on record as stating that there's no animosity between them.

True to his word, Durant offered some kind words for his former teammate Green, who claimed to have been offered the Warriors head coaching role upon his retirement:

Ad

"I think Draymond would be an incredible head coach," Durant commented during the same media availability. "I think he'd be a better coach than he would be a TV analyst, [though] he's pretty good at that."

Expand Tweet

Durant went on to speculate that, if Green were to favor the role of TV analyst, the competitor in him would be "clawing and itching to get back on the floor," thus leading to the inevitable fate of Green as head coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback