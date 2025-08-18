Kevin Durant delivers savage clapback to Michael Jordan fan who mocked him and LeBron James over 'superteam rings' jab

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant clapped back at a Michael Jordan fan on X on Monday. A fan of the former Chicago Bulls star posted a photo of Durant and LeBron James on social media. In the post, the fan stated that there is no legitimate championship between the two star forwards.The fan was commenting on how KD and James managed to win championships by teaming up with other All-Stars. Winning a title is never easy; it usually requires more than one star player. There have been a few cases where only one recognized All-Star led a franchise to a championship. Even Jordan had Scottie Pippen, an All-Star in the league, to help him win six titles. However, other fans criticize superstars who play alongside more than just one star. James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to earn his first two rings. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and formed a star trio with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. When he signed with the Lakers, the only star in their prime was Anthony Davis. Durant’s story was slightly different. The former Texas star became a two-time champion after joining the Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.Fans tend to overlook the fact that the 6-foot-11 forward had a significant amount of help.&quot;39 seasons combined and 0 legit rings altogether. Superteam rings mean absolutely nothing historically,&quot; the fan posted.AirJordans23 @AirJordans2323LINK39 seasons combined and 0 legit rings altogether. Superteam rings mean absolutely nothing historically.Durant saw the post and responded to the fan.&quot;Sure airBot..&quot; Durant replied.Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINK@AirJordans2323 @KingJames Sure airBot..Even with what most people say about Kevin Durant, no one can take away the championships he's won. It still helps the two-time Finals MVP to be considered a future Hall of Fame player.Former NBA star Jeff Teague doesn't think Kevin Durant can elevate his teammatesKevin Durant is arguably one of the best scorers in the NBA. The combination of his size and talent makes him one of the most intimidating players, especially with the ball in his hands. Some might argue that Durant is a winner, considering he helped the Warriors secure two championships. However, former NBA star Jeff Teague doesn't believe that KD is someone who can elevate his teammates.“You know how I feel about Kevin Durant, I think he’s one of the best players ever, but I don’t think he has the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them dudes to a certain level,” Teague said.Kevin Durant has never been in a situation where a team desperately needs a star or a leader. Often, he'd join a franchise and form a partnership with other All-Stars to be competitive.