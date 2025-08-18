  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • Kevin Durant delivers savage clapback to Michael Jordan fan who mocked him and LeBron James over 'superteam rings' jab

Kevin Durant delivers savage clapback to Michael Jordan fan who mocked him and LeBron James over 'superteam rings' jab

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 18, 2025 22:57 GMT
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant claps back at a Michael Jordan fan (Image Source: IMAGN)

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant clapped back at a Michael Jordan fan on X on Monday. A fan of the former Chicago Bulls star posted a photo of Durant and LeBron James on social media. In the post, the fan stated that there is no legitimate championship between the two star forwards.

Ad

The fan was commenting on how KD and James managed to win championships by teaming up with other All-Stars. Winning a title is never easy; it usually requires more than one star player. There have been a few cases where only one recognized All-Star led a franchise to a championship.

Even Jordan had Scottie Pippen, an All-Star in the league, to help him win six titles. However, other fans criticize superstars who play alongside more than just one star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to earn his first two rings. He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and formed a star trio with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. When he signed with the Lakers, the only star in their prime was Anthony Davis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Durant’s story was slightly different. The former Texas star became a two-time champion after joining the Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Ad

Fans tend to overlook the fact that the 6-foot-11 forward had a significant amount of help.

"39 seasons combined and 0 legit rings altogether. Superteam rings mean absolutely nothing historically," the fan posted.
Ad

Durant saw the post and responded to the fan.

"Sure airBot.." Durant replied.
Ad

Even with what most people say about Kevin Durant, no one can take away the championships he's won. It still helps the two-time Finals MVP to be considered a future Hall of Fame player.

Former NBA star Jeff Teague doesn't think Kevin Durant can elevate his teammates

Kevin Durant is arguably one of the best scorers in the NBA. The combination of his size and talent makes him one of the most intimidating players, especially with the ball in his hands. Some might argue that Durant is a winner, considering he helped the Warriors secure two championships.

Ad

However, former NBA star Jeff Teague doesn't believe that KD is someone who can elevate his teammates.

“You know how I feel about Kevin Durant, I think he’s one of the best players ever, but I don’t think he has the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them dudes to a certain level,” Teague said.
Ad

Kevin Durant has never been in a situation where a team desperately needs a star or a leader. Often, he'd join a franchise and form a partnership with other All-Stars to be competitive.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications