  • Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in fiery response to fan mocking his $45M “unselfish” act after becoming NBA’s highest earner

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 20:57 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in fiery response to fan mocking his $45M “unselfish” act. (Image Source: Imagn)

Kevin Durant's contract extension stalemate with the Houston Rockets came to an end on Sunday. NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news to the community on the same day through an X post.

According to Charania, the Rockets have extended the "easy money sniper" on a two-year deal worth $90 million, making him one of the highest earners in the league. The deal includes a player option for Durant in the 2027-28 season.

In a subsequent X post to his announcement, Charania revealed that KD was eligible for a max $120 million extension; however, the "easy money sniper" decided to take $30 million less to give the Rockets some leeway in team building.

However, one fan was not satisfied with Durant's sacrifice and questioned his unselfishness in a comment.

"KD locked in $45 million in guaranteed money for his age-39 season… not sure I’d characterize that as an unselfish sacrifice," the fan wrote.
Kevin Durant, being the troll he is, lashed back at the fan in the same comment thread.

"What would u characterize it as? Since we characterizing shit this morning," KD commented.
The Rockets acquired KD in a blockbuster trade from the Phoenix Suns in July. Houston gave up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, and Koby Brea in exchange.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka is hopeful for Kevin Durant to finish his career in Houston

Rockets coach Ime Udoka spoke to the press about Kevin Durant's contract extension after Sunday's practice session. The coach was quite happy with the decision as he spoke about the franchise's commitment to KD.

"It’s continuity for a great player being around the organization. I think we all knew when we traded for him, and when he came, it wasn’t a short-term thing. So, it’s good to get to a point where everybody’s happy, and hopefully finish his career here," Udoka said.

Later in his media appearance, the Rockets coach praised Durant's selflessness in taking a $30 million cut on his paycheck. The coach said that many young players were up for extensions, and Durant's selflessness will help the team maintain flexibility on the roster.

Kevin Durant is currently 37 years old, and by the team his contract with the Rockets ends, he will be 40. However, despite being one of the older players in the league, Durant has been consistent in his offensive game. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting.

