Kevin Durant gives his stamp of approval to Grammy-nominated artist Tierra Whack’s debut album

Kevin Durant has captured plenty of attention over the past year for his own music. The two-time NBA champion and former MVP recently featured on a song called Scared Money by a rapper known as Stalley. The endeavor marked his latest venture into music, after joining another rapper, Wale, on a song back in 2010. In addition, Durant also appeared on a song with LeBron James released in 2018.

This time, however, Durant is in the headlines for praising Grammy-nominated artist Tierra Whack's debut album. The album, World Wide Whack, released this month through Interscope, generating attention for the 2017 Grammy-nominated artist.

In a series of three posts on Instagram, Kevin Durant praised the artist, while promoting her music. The first post on Durant's story shows a clip from the artist's Shower Song music video. Along with the clip, where the artist sings about sounding great in the shower, Durant wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel the same way."

In the second post Kevin Durant made on his story, he shared a screenshot of the song Snake Eyes, simply writing: "Ayeee". In the third post, it was more of the same, with KD sharing a screenshot of a song titled Two Night, with the caption:

"Album fye (fire). Lock in"

Check out screenshots of the posts below:

@EasyMoneySniper - Instagram

@EasyMoneySniper - Instagram

@EasyMoneySniper - Instagram

Kevin Durant's passion for music

As previously mentioned, Kevin Durant isn't only a fan of music, he's also been making waves in the music industry himself. Back during the 2011 lockout, Kevin Durant and LeBron James created a song together which wasn't released until 2018.

Since then, the two-time NBA champ and former MVP also notably hopped on a song with a popular rapper named Stalley. The song received priase from many members of the NBA community, with a number of fans shocked by how talented of a rapper KD is.

During an interview with Jazzys World TV last year, the future Hall of Famer opened up on his passion for music, and his desire to be more active. After being in the studio with some of the biggest artists in the world, KD is eager to showcase his skills and his musical ear.

“Just growing up, listening to music everyday and just falling in love with it. The sound, just everything about it has been fun to me since I was ’bout your age, just built on that, and I’ve been in the studio with Migos, with Drake, with a lot of people.

"But I haven’t produced anything yet, so I’m looking forward to really getting in there and locking in.”

With the postseason around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the offseason that follows results in Durant blessing fans with new music.