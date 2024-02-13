Kevin Durant pays tribute to grandmother rapping with Stalley for upcoming track

Aside from being an elite basketball talent, Kevin Durant has also been a big fan of music. Videos recently surfaced indicating that the Phoenix Suns star is seeing if he can hang in the studio like he does on the hardwood.

Durant recently appeared in a music video for the rapper Stalley. Aside from this, footage has also surfaced of the two possibly recording a song together.

Stalley is an American born rapper based out of Ohio. He is signed to the Maybach Music record label that is owned by hip-hop legend Rick Ross.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, Kevin Durant raps some lines about his grandmother who recently passed away. Stalley was asked about the snippet and if they are collaborating on something, but declined to comment on the matter.

This is far from the first time an NBA player has crossed over into the music world. The most notable example is Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard, who has multiple albums under the name "Dame Dolla." Shaquille O'Neal also had a rap career at one point, and now is a successful DJ in his post-playing days.

As for Kevin Durant, he is still an elite talent in the NBA. This weekend, he will be starting in the All-Star game for the Western Conference squad.

Kevin Durant has previous connections in the music world

While this might be the first time Kevin Durant is seen rapping, he has previous ties to the music world. A few months back, he was credited on an album put out by a record-selling artist.

During his time as an NBA superstar, KD has become friends with countless celebrities. Among those he's gotten close with is hip-hop icon Drake. The die-hard Toronto Raptors fan even credited the former MVP on his latest album, "For All the Dogs."

When looking at the credits, Durant's name can be seen attributed to A&R. This stands for artists and repertoire. Essentially, his role was based around helping Drake pick songs and put the album together.

Not only did Durant help Drake with the album, but he got a shoutout as well. His named get mentioned in the track titled "All the Parties."

It appears that Durant's time with Drake might have paved a way to a possible rap career. Only time will tell if he joins the likes of Damian Lillard as a basketball and music star.

