Kevin Durant to Knicks? NBA insider stirs trade buzz with five blockbuster destinations this offseason

Kevin Durant and the New York Knicks always seemed to be an unlikely possibility, more so when the two-time NBA champion picked the Brooklyn Nets to continue his career after the controversial exit from the Golden State Warriors.

After two-and-a-half years with the Phoenix Suns, the veteran appears to be heading out of Arizona to try to help a new team win the championship. During Wednesday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Durant will be the first domino piece to fall in Arizona.

"Definitely could be," Charania said. "We've seen from (Phoenix owner) Mat Ishbia the last two-and-a-half years how aggressive he's been. He's not spared any expenses.

"There's going to be changes coming to Phoenix, barring a miracle finish to the year. There's gonna be a lot to evaluate throughout the organization, but from a roster perspective, that's going to start with Kevin Durant."

Charania said that the scenarios will be different in the summer and named various teams that could make a swing to try to land the two-time NBA champion. Among them were the New York Knicks.

"Back at the NBA trade deadline, there was a list of teams that (had) mutual interest," Charania added. "That's Minnesota, that's New York, that's Houston, San Antonio, Miami. Those are the types of teams, from my understanding, that had interest then, and I expect them all to be in the mix this offseason."

Talking with Malika Andrews on "NBA Today," Charania talked about how teams could decide whether they would like to go after Kevin Durant.

"The biggest thing to keep an eye on for all NBA fans and fans of those teams: How does your team finish in the playoffs? How do the playoffs go?" Charania said. "That's really going to determine who feels like they're a Kevin Durant away."

Chandler Parsons has preferred destination for Kevin Durant

With a plethora of teams interested in Kevin Durant, Chandler Parsons has identified his preferred destination for the forward. On Monday's episode of "Run It Back," Parsons said Durant going to the San Antonio Spurs would be "perfect."

The potential return of Gregg Popovich could persuade KD to team up with Victor Wembanyama and try to add a third championship to his resume. The Spurs are trying to add as much talent around Wembanyama as possible. After signing Chris Paul and trading for De'Aaron Fox, bringing Durant in would be the cherry on the top.

