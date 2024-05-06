Kevin Durant leads NBA players odds to end up in Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake crossfire: Reports

Kevin Durant is the latest name to likely be involved in the hip-hop beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The two rappers are trading diss tracks in a legendary rap beef. Now online sportsbooks are placing odds on which NBA player will be the next to be name-dropped in a future diss track.

There are actual odds now offline on which next NBA player is to be mentioned in a new Drake or Kendrick Lamar song. Kevin Durant is leading the pack. Durant is the favorite to be name-dropped in the next diss track at +300. Kawhi Leonard is a surprising second at +450.

Durant has no ties to Drake or Kendrick Lamar. He is not from Compton or Toronto so any Durant name-drop might be some figurative language by either artist. Durant’s nickname “Easy Money Sniper” might be used in a line as the two rappers continue to trade shots and rap about hit threats on each other.

Leonard might be mentioned by Kendrick Lamar as both are from Southern California. Perhaps Drake might use him in some reference to the championship Leonard won for Drake’s favorite Raptors.

European MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are listed at +550 and +650 respectively. They would be unexpected name drops, however Jokic could be used as a possible reference if one artist uses Jokic to call themselves the best in the game right now. Doncic might be used in the same way or as an example of versatility.

The rest of the odds are filled with some of the biggest stars in the league. There are also former stars of the Toronto Raptors like Kyle Lowry at +800 and DeMar DeRozan at +1500. DeRozan is also from Lamar’s hometown of Compton, California. Retired pure scorer Lou Williams is also listed at +2500.

Williams is likely listed as a potential Magic City reference. Williams famously broke Covid protocol by going to Atlanta’s famous strip club Magic City.

NBA players have already been name-dropped in the beef. In Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” Lamar surprisingly referenced LeBron James and Steph Curry on the track. He told the two NBA legends to keep their families away from Drake.

“Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, will you keep the family away?” Lamar rapped.

The lines were a part of Lamar’s takedown, where he called Drake a predator.

Ten Years Ago Kevin Durant gave his iconic MVP speech

On May 6, 2014, Kevin Durant gave his memorable MVP speech after winning the award. It is the only MVP award of Durant’s career.

Durant ended his speech with tears as he addressed his mother in the crowd. Durant professed his love for his mother and everything she did for him to get him to the top of the basketball world. He then delivered his now iconic line.

“You the real MVP,” Kevin Durant said.

The quote became a meme and continues to live on in the internet lexicon ten years later.