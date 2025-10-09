Kevin Durant makes feelings clear on Russell Westbrook reunion on Rockets

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook played together for eight seasons with the OKC Thunder from 2008 to 2016. With the Houston Rockets needing a point guard, Durant has made his feelings clear about a potential reunion with Westbrook. Speaking to Kay Adams on her &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; show on YouTube, Durant was asked if he was interested in reuniting with his former teammate in Houston. He's open to the idea, but he doesn't have a say in roster moves for the Rockets. &quot;Russ is a legend,&quot; Durant said. &quot;I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now. I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his own terms. Yeah, (a reunion) would be dope, but it's not my decision. Leaving that up to whoever makes those decisions for now.&quot;Russell Westbrook was previously linked with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, but they opted to sign Dennis Schroder. Westbrook played for the Denver Nuggets last season, but they went with a more familiar face in Bruce Brown Jr. Westbrook had a good season in Denver, helping the Nuggets reach the Western Conference semifinals. He had great synergy with Nikola Jokic, but he had some baffling moments here and there. On the other hand, the Houston Rockets need a point guard after Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire season. The Rockets can't sign any free agent, even for a minimum deal, because they are hard-capped by the second apron following their acquisition of Kevin Durant and signing of multiple free agents. Kevin Durant makes his preseason debut for RocketsKevin Durant makes his preseason debut for Rockets. (Photo: IMAGN)After missing the Houston Rockets' first preseason game on October 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Durant made his debut for his new team two days later. Durant was part of the starting lineup in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center. Durant scored 20 points in 23 minutes of action, with coach Ime Udoka experimenting with his starting five. Due to Fred VanVleet's injury and the salary cap restrictions, it's going to be an in-house solution for the Rockets.Reed Sheppard started at point guard for the second straight game, following up his subpar performance against the Hawks with an 11-point effort on Wednesday. Amen Thompson also played point guard at times, but it seems like Alperen Sengun is going to be the team's primary playmaker.&quot;KD&quot; is also capable of handling the ball, so it's going to be different every game depending on matchups.