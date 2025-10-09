Kevin Durant makes feelings clear on Russell Westbrook reunion on Rockets

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:19 GMT
Kevin Durant makes feelings clear on Russell Westbrook reunion on Rockets. (Photos: IMAGN)
Kevin Durant makes feelings clear on Russell Westbrook reunion on Rockets. (Photos: IMAGN)

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook played together for eight seasons with the OKC Thunder from 2008 to 2016. With the Houston Rockets needing a point guard, Durant has made his feelings clear about a potential reunion with Westbrook.

Ad

Speaking to Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show on YouTube, Durant was asked if he was interested in reuniting with his former teammate in Houston. He's open to the idea, but he doesn't have a say in roster moves for the Rockets.

"Russ is a legend," Durant said. "I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now. I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his own terms. Yeah, (a reunion) would be dope, but it's not my decision. Leaving that up to whoever makes those decisions for now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Russell Westbrook was previously linked with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, but they opted to sign Dennis Schroder. Westbrook played for the Denver Nuggets last season, but they went with a more familiar face in Bruce Brown Jr.

Westbrook had a good season in Denver, helping the Nuggets reach the Western Conference semifinals. He had great synergy with Nikola Jokic, but he had some baffling moments here and there.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets need a point guard after Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss the entire season. The Rockets can't sign any free agent, even for a minimum deal, because they are hard-capped by the second apron following their acquisition of Kevin Durant and signing of multiple free agents.

Ad

Kevin Durant makes his preseason debut for Rockets

Kevin Durant makes his preseason debut for Rockets. (Photo: IMAGN)
Kevin Durant makes his preseason debut for Rockets. (Photo: IMAGN)

After missing the Houston Rockets' first preseason game on October 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Durant made his debut for his new team two days later. Durant was part of the starting lineup in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center.

Ad

Durant scored 20 points in 23 minutes of action, with coach Ime Udoka experimenting with his starting five. Due to Fred VanVleet's injury and the salary cap restrictions, it's going to be an in-house solution for the Rockets.

Reed Sheppard started at point guard for the second straight game, following up his subpar performance against the Hawks with an 11-point effort on Wednesday. Amen Thompson also played point guard at times, but it seems like Alperen Sengun is going to be the team's primary playmaker.

"KD" is also capable of handling the ball, so it's going to be different every game depending on matchups.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications