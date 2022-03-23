"If you could win 4 scoring titles playing along side Russell Westbrook" - Kendrick Perkins highlights Kevin Durant's scoring prowess

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are widely considered the NBA's two best scorers today, possessing the skill to create their own shot seemingly at will. While James has outscored Durant this season, having played nine more games, Durant is still considered a better shooter.

However, James has been better by the numbers this season – with both teams fighting an uphill battle for the playoffs. James has had 12 more games of scoring 30 points or more than Durant. That scoring burst helped James (36,985 points) surpass Karl Malone (36,928 points) to take second place on the career scoring list.

James' output spurred a debate on ESPN’s “First Take” about the NBA’s greatest scorer ever.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins went first, picking Kevin Durant and saying:

“You know LeBron James is top five, but when I go with the greatest scorer of all time – I’m going with Kevin Durant.”

“See, here’s the difference between KD and everyone else – yes, he’s 6-11/7-foot – but his jump shot is efficiency. The other night, he had 38 points on 15 shots, and he does those things on the regular.”

Stephen A. Smith then picked Michael Jordan, who in his opinion had it harder than Durant. While Durant’s ability is top-notch, Jordan had the desire to be the one scoring – and had to do so against more physical defenses. Another aspect is that the use of the 3-ball in today’s game is much more prevalent than it was during Jordan’s era.

Jordan has the upper hand when it comes to scoring titles, winning six more than Durant, who has bagged the honor four times. Durant had to share scoring duties with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. Perkins commended Durant for his mentality over the years when he won the honor by saying:

“Listen, this is no knock or disrespect to Russell Westbrook, but if you could win four scoring titles playing alongside Russell Westbrook – you a problem. You’re a serious problem, when it comes to getting buckets.

“Here's my counter to you about Jordan: Jordan was never a part of the 50/40/90 club. You know why? Because he didn't shoot the trey ball like that.”

Jordan's career scoring average of 30.12 points per game leads the NBA. Kevin Durant is fourth at 27.14 ppg, and James fifth at 27.12 ppg.

Jordan, who played 15 seasons (but just 18 games in one season and 17 in another), is fifth in career scoring at 32,292 points. Durant, in 13 seasons (missing another to injury) is 22nd at 25,213 points. James is in his 19th season.

Kevin Durant’s scoring responsibilities with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is a serious problem when he is healthy, because his shot is almost unguardable. His size and frame help him score above any kind of defense – making him a defender’s nightmare. He proved that in the playoffs last season, averaging 35.4 points for the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was a marginal line-cut that disallowed Durant's go-ahead 3-pointer attempt at the end of regulation in Game 7 that led to overtime. The Milwaukee Bucks controlled that period, and the rest is history. But Durant was crucial for the Nets back then and will be this season – even more so.

The Nets have won 6 of 7. Kevin Durant in March:30.8 PPG6.6 RPG7.3 APG55/42/92%The Nets have won 6 of 7. https://t.co/pm3uiXqCYs

The Nets (38-34) are eighth in the East as the playoffs near. With Kyrie Irving’s status as a part-time player unchanged at the moment, Durant showing up will be even more crucial.

