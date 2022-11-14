Kevin Durant opens up on his iconic rivalry with LeBron James: "It's cool that we're still relevant at an older age"

Kevin Durant reflected on his rivalry with LeBron James following the Brooklyn Nets' loss against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Durant and James haven't shared the floor for almost four years, with their last meeting dating back to December 25th, 2018.

James didn't play Sunday's game as he dealt with a groin injury. Last season, Durant was on the sidelines due to various ailments, while LBJ played both games between the Nets and the Lakers. KD reflected on their iconic rivalry when asked about his thoughts on not getting to face LeBron for so many years. He said (via Brooklyn Nets' YouTube):

"He's obviously top two player to ever play, top three player to ever play the game. There's always going to be excitement when he steps on the floor and we've been around for so long that people (have) seen.

"So many battles between us two at the highest stage that people look forward to. It's cool that we're still relevant at an older age and people want to come watch us play."

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the most high-profile players in today's game, who have received all-time great status already. The potential future Hall of Famers have met in three finals series and battled in 35 regular-season games.

Both players have played for 15 or more years at this point. But they have continued to be among the top players in the league, vying for championships almost every year. James could be nearing the end of his illustrious career, so fans will be hoping the two can share the floor soon and frequently over the next few seasons.

Their next opportunity to go up against each other will be on January 30th, when the Lakers travel to Brooklyn for the reverse fixture.

Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets fail to prevail against LeBron James-less LA Lakers

Kevin Durant paid respects to LeBron James, saying it was supposed to be an easier game with the latter not in action as he carries the load offensively for the Lakers.

However, LA managed to pull through on the back of a dominating 37--point, 18-rebound performance from Anthony Davis, who received excellent support from the rest of the team. Lonnie Walker IV bagged 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting, while Russell Westbrook produced 14 points and 12 assists off the bench.

Meanwhile, Durant waged a lone battle for the Brooklyn Nets and finished with a team-high effort of 31 points, shooting 50% from the field. He also had nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. The Nets stormed back into the game late in the third quarter courtesy of Durant, who scored 13 points during that stretch to cut the Lakers' 16-point lead to three.

However, the LA Lakers kept their heads in the game down the stretch and comfortably sealed a 116-103 win to break out of a five-game skid as LeBron James watched from the sidelines.

