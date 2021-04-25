Kevin Durant to return tonight for the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Clifford sidelined for an extended period after testing positive | NBA News

Kevin Durant is one of the few stars who has always been a part of the NBA news, whether it is for his performances on court or antics off the court. His team, the Brooklyn Nets, have been in fine form lately.

They are currently first in the Eastern Conference and have been handed a major boost ahead of the game against the Phoenix Suns.

NBA News Roundup: Kevin Durant will return to action against Phoenix Suns

As per ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant plans to return to the starting lineup tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

The former Golden State Warriors man was sidelined with a left leg contusion, missing three games in the process.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is planning to return to the lineup vs. Phoenix today, sources tell ESPN. Durant missed three games with a left leg contusion. Tip at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2021

Kevin Durant has been brilliant in the 2020/21 campaign, despite missing more than a year due to an ACL injury. He has averaged 27 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, and will provide the Brooklyn Nets' offense with a much needed boost as the league enters the business end of the season.

Kevin Durant's return is also important to the Brooklyn Nets considering James Harden is out for an indefinite period following a set-back in his rehabilitation process. He was earlier diagnosed with a hamstring problem, but will now remain on the sidelines.

Kevin Durant will now partner close friend and teammate Kyrie Irving, who held the fort together in the two stars' absence.

Steve Clifford won't be able to participate in Orlando Magic's game tonight

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another major piece of NBA news today as he revealed that Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford will not be able to coach tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Clifford has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to sit out the game.

Magic coach Steve Clifford will not coach vs. Pacers tonight and could miss multiple games, source tells ESPN. Clifford will be out until he can pass league's health and safety protocols. Clifford tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been asymptomatic and feeling well. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 25, 2021

The Magic play fellow Eastern Conference side the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. The Orlando Magic have a 18-41 record in the East, and look headed towards the NBA lottery.

