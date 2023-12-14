Kevin Durant roasts Andre Iguodala for claiming he doesn't lift weights: "These boys say anything on podcasts"

With many NBA players doing podcasts in this era, Kevin Durant has been a hot topic for many to drive some traffic to their shows. Former Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala has his podcast alongside Evan Turner, and they had an interesting take on Durant that attracted the two-time NBA champion to react to what they said.

"There is only one flaw in KD's game, and it has nothing to do with basketball. KD's only flaw is he won't lift weights," Iguodala said. "He won't come at the show and let me ask him. But if you watch him work out, it's the most beautiful thing I have ever seen."

This post on the social media platform X has drawn some reactions, but the most important is how Durant himself reacted to what Andre Iguodala said.

"Now I don’t lift weights, aight man….. these boys say anything on these podcasts," Durant tweeted.

KD's response implies that Durant, despite his lanky frame and skinny build, does not agree with what Iguodala said and hints that he does some weight training as well.

Ice Cube comes to Kevin Durant's defense showing pictures of him going to the weight room

The 6-foot-11 frame of Kevin Durant has been an enigma in sports as his body moves fast like a guard of that size. Many believe that he can do that because he has a skinny body, and some even make fun of him as a poster child of a good basketball player who does not like weight training.

With Andre Iguodala's comments going viral, Durant reacted that the myth that he does not love to go to the gym is false. Meanwhile, Ice Cube went further, showing a screencap of a Google search of Durant showing that he lifts weights.

This is the fifth season since Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19. Since then, the "Slim Reaper" has hopped to two teams, the Brooklyn Nets and now the Phoenix Suns. He is averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20 games this season.