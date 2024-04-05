Kevin Durant's podcast co-host addresses J. Cole's response to Kendrick Lamar: "He can't catalog fight with buddy lol"

Kevin Durant’s podcast co-host, Eddie Gonzalez, took to Twitter to chime in on the hottest hip-hop beef in years. Gonzalez hosts the “Boardroom” podcast with Durant and is a fan of J. Cole, but seems to be siding with Kendrick Lamar in this one.

Gonzalez tweeted that Lamar’s catalog is too strong for J. Cole to compete with:

“I fw bro. Legit just got that little crown he used tatted the other day. But he can’t catalog fight with buddy lol. That ain’t gon work.”

The comments come after the beef was reignited by J. Cole's new album. With the new release, J. Cole unleashed his response to Kendrick Lamar and his dissing verse on “Like That.” The final track on the album is a diss track that goes straight at Lamar.

Cole calls out Lamar’s albums one by one as he raps the following:

“Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic, your second sh*t put n***as to sleep but they gassed it. Your third sh*t was a massive hit, that was your prime, I was trailing right behind but I just now hit mine. Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead, how ironic, soon as I got it now he want something with me.”

The lyrics come after Lamar went viral for taking out J. Cole and Drake on the track, “Like That.” Lamar criticized Cole and Drake’s music and also said there was “no big three” in hip-hop, there was just a “big me.”

Now the hip-hop world will await to see if Lamar claps back at the aggressive take from Cole.

Kevin Durant’s co-host Eddie Gonzalez comments on the LA Clippers

Kevin Durant’s podcast co-host Eddie Gonzalez also used Twitter to comment on multiple topics around the NBA, including the LA Clippers.

Gonzalez responded to a tweet about Paul George and James Harden, tweeting that the Clippers stars seem annoyed with each other.

“Boys annoyed like sh*t."

This came after George had no response when asked how to help Harden get out of his slump. George said he was not a coach and moved on.

This is not the only time Kevin Durant’s co-host has commented on NBA players. He also voiced his opinion on a clip of LeBron James from James and JJ Redick’s podcast.

The two stars were talking about watching their own highlights when they were in slumps. Gonzalez wanted to know which clip James goes to to hype himself back up when he is struggling.