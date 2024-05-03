Kevin Durant's podcast co-host slyly disses Tobias Harris for scoreless Game 6 outing, citing $39,270,150 paycheck

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris disappeared during Thursday's 118-115 Game 6 first-round playoff home loss to the New York Knicks. With the defeat, the Sixers were eliminated 4-2 from Round 1, with many taking shots at the 13-year veteran. That includes Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant's podcast co-host Eddie Gonzalez.

Despite playing 29 minutes, Harris went scoreless with four rebounds and three assists, attempting only two shots. He was one of two Sixer starters to finish with zero points, alongside veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Meanwhile, every New York starter tallied 14-plus points, putting Philly at an offensive disadvantage.

The Sixers nearly overcame Harris' struggles, behind superstar center Joel Embiid's team-high 39-point performance. However, after a back-and-forth contest, Knicks wing Josh Hart hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to put New York up 114-111 with 24.4 seconds remaining. The shot was the game's deciding factor, with Philly unable to make up the deficit.

After the Sixers’ playoff elimination, Gonzalez, co-host of Boardroom’s “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast, took a subtle jab at Harris. He tweeted Harris' $39.3 million salary this season, seemingly reminding fans that the 31-year-old is the Sixers' second-highest-paid player behind Embiid ($47.6 million).

Tobias Harris is in the final year of the five-year, $180 million maximum contract he signed in 2019. He has offered solid role-player-level production, serving as the Sixers' third-leading scorer this season (17.2 points per game over 70 games). However, most would probably agree that he hasn't come close to living up to his max contract.

Over six 2024 playoff games, Harris averaged only 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 43.1% shooting. Meanwhile, he tallied 10 or fewer points in five of six outings.

Tobias Harris' Sixers future in question after Game 6 letdown

Following his underwhelming Game 6 playoff performance against New York, Tobias Harris appears unlikely to get a new contract from Philly. The Sixers have several notable players set to hit free agency and are projected to have $58.4 million in practical cap space.

Philly is reportedly looking to make a big free-agency splash, with it most heavily connected to LA Clippers star wing Paul George. The nine-time All-Star has a $48.8 million player option for next season that he can decline to become a free agent this summer.

If the Sixers land George or another big-name free agent, it will likely come at Harris' expense, who is reportedly seeking another sizeable contract.

So, Tobias Harris' scoreless Game 6 outing may have marked his last time suiting up for the Sixers.

