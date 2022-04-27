"An army of producers against the god, just another Tuesday" - Kevin Durant ready for any rebuttal after throwing shade at Charles Barkley

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics at home in unexpected fashion. Throughout the series, Durant has received criticism, and as soon as his season ended, he chose to fire back at one of the critics.

Among the critics is Charles Barkley, a former NBA player and co-host on “Inside the NBA." Just before Game 4, Barkley fired shots at Durant for not being the “bus driver” or leader in the series. Durant responded with images of Barkley with his teammates, who according to him drove the bus that Barkley was a rider on.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Rob Perez @WorldWideWob it’s ok to defend yourself, but the mistake KD made was doing this in the morning and giving Inside time to prepare. they have an army of producers experienced in the art of pettiness. theyre going to be in photoshop all day. those stage directors probably setting up for a band. it’s ok to defend yourself, but the mistake KD made was doing this in the morning and giving Inside time to prepare. they have an army of producers experienced in the art of pettiness. theyre going to be in photoshop all day. those stage directors probably setting up for a band. An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday twitter.com/worldwidewob/s… An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday twitter.com/worldwidewob/s…

Former Fox Sports writer Rob Perez had some words of advice for Durant on the way he fired back – posting it on his Twitter account:

“It’s ok to defend yourself, but the mistake KD made was doing this in the morning and giving Inside time to prepare. They have an army of producers experienced in the art of pettiness. They’re going to be in photoshop all day. Those stage directors probably setting up for a band.”

The “Inside the NBA” crew is notorious for creating entertaining content – all in the spirit of fun – to take a dig at a player or a team. Perez feels Durant is asking for more. But Durant seemed unfazed by what the crew might do, responding to Perez’s tweet:

“An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday.”

Being trolled on social media is familiar territory for Durant, with all the banter he’s been involved in over his career. Durant’s move to the Golden State Warriors might have been one such instance when he developed a nonchalant attitude towards media noise.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Kevin Durant has had enough of Charles Barkley Kevin Durant has had enough of Charles Barkley 😅 https://t.co/cXYutKdmfF

The photos of Barkley that Durant posted on his Instagram story included Chuck’s teammates from his playing days. Mo Cheeks, Julius Erving, Scottie Pippen, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler were some of Barkley’s teammates – all Hall of Famers.

Barkley was inducted into the Hall of Fame but never won a championship. That's probably why he receives the short end of the stick quite often while relaying his analysis.

Durant included a message for Barkley in the pictures he posted:

“Where would Chuck be without the big homies”

Kevin Durant’s future with the Brooklyn Nets

Durant’s disappointing performance in the playoffs is unlikely to have any effect on him being the face of the franchise going forward. He might have had a bad run in the postseason. But he pretty much did everything he could since returning from injury to make sure the Nets made the playoffs.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I don't really plan on going anywhere"



- Kyrie Irving on a potential contract extension with the Nets "I don't really plan on going anywhere"- Kyrie Irving on a potential contract extension with the Nets https://t.co/44THBQoHH5

Kyrie Irving indicated after the game that he didn’t have plans to leave the franchise, choosing to stay beside Durant and tweak the roster a little bit. Both Durant and Irving have been with the Nets for three seasons but have not been able to get past round two.

It will be interesting to see what the franchise comes up with during the offseason to give their superstars a team capable of living up to their high expectations.

