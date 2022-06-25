“I don’t give a s**t if it makes you feel like I’m attacking the Warriors, I’m gonna always take my side” - Kevin Durant says the conversation on his Warriors titles is irritating, says he played a role in the dynasty they have built

When the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title, Kevin Durant became a growing topic of conversation. After helping the organization bring home two titles, the former MVP decided to leave and join forces with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant always had a negative narrative around him because of his decision to join the Warriors, and people began to add on to it following their recent championship victory. Since they were able to get back to the NBA mountaintop without him, some began to say he was an unnecessary piece in the dynasty.

Upon this recent spew of hot takes, Kevin Durant went on his podcast 'The ETCS' to set the record straight. While he doesn't want to take away from the overall success of the organization, Durant feels played his part in helping form the dynasty.

"I'm not gonna agree with what you saying like I didn't contribute to the dynasty, I did so I don't give a s*** if it makes you feel like I'm attacking the warriors, I'm gonna always take my side cause I felt like I contributed in a positive way every single second I was inside that arena."

Kevin Durant was an intrigal part of the Golden State Warriors' success

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 5

While they may have already been put together in some form, Kevin Durant still played a key part in two of the Warriors' finals wins over the last eight years. It's worth noting that before he arrived, they were fresh off blowing a 3-1 lead in the finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant was a top player in the league when signed with Golden State and maintained that high level of production. During his three years with the team, he averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

The postseason is where stars make a name for themselves, and Durant did that in full force with Golden State. In both finals appearances, he was well deserving of Finals MVP. During the 2017 Finals, he averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He followed that up the next year with averages of 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Just because the Warriors secured another title without Durant doesn't mean he was a non-factor in his time there. All it is is a testament to the free-flowing style of play they have built over the years. Whether people want to admit it or not, Durant played a part in the Warriors becoming the NBA's most recent dynasty.

