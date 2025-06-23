  • home icon
  • Kevin Durant seemingly re-ignites feud with Lil B after OKC get first championship

Kevin Durant seemingly re-ignites feud with Lil B after OKC get first championship

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jun 23, 2025 08:40 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn

Nearly a decade after their initial long-standing beef had fizzled out, Kevin Durant and Lil B have seemingly locked horns again. After the OKC Thunder clinched their first-ever NBA championship by defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the two celebrities re-ignited their feud.

Lil B took a jab at Kevin Durant through a post on X.

“Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball shit yo ain’t got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever u ready any basketball court on earth I mean that im waiting for you - Lil B,” Lil B tweeted.
Durant is known for his unfiltered response to naysayers on social media. KD accused Lil B of sliding into his DMs asking for a feature. The two-time NBA champion also dismissed the rapper’s chances on the basketball court.

“Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM..u wouldn’t be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I’m still that,” Durant fired back.
Their previous squabble began in 2011, when Durant criticized Lil B’s music. In response, the rapper placed the “BasedGod Curse” on Durant, claiming he’d never win a title in his career. The beef further escalated in 2014 when Lil B released a diss track, 'F**k KD.'

However, Lil B lifted the curse in 2016 by welcoming Durant to the Golden State Warriors. Durant won two championships with the team, and his feud with the rapper appeared to be over.

Fans react to the ongoing beef between Kevin Durant and Lil B

Despite Kevin Durant being traded to the Houston Rockets, the internet’s focus shifted to his online spat with rapper Lil B. After they exchanged tweets, social media erupted with reactions.

Neither Durant nor Lil B have followed up on their respective tweets. For KD, it’s been a hectic past 24 hours—attending the Fanatics Fest, getting traded to Houston, and engaging in an online spat with a rapper.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
