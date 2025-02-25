Kevin Durant shares honest feelings on $179,299,750 MVP candidate's scoring ability: "Gets buckets all types of ways"

Kevin Durant had rich praise for MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, continuing his impressive scoring run this NBA 2024-25 season. The OKC Thunder guard has been a vital cog in the team's effort to secure the top seed in the West.

Speaking to former NBA stars Metta World Peace and Quentin Richardson, Durant stated that the $179,299,750-worth (per Spotrac) Thunder star was the real deal.

"You just love to see the ball going through. I appreciate watching him because he gets buckets all types of ways."

SGA is well on his way to winning the NBA MVP award after finishing as the runner-up last season. He averages 32.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 55 games for the OKC this season. His scoring prowess and ability to support the young side in Chet Holmgren's absence for the first few months of the season further made him the team's best asset and go-to option for impact play on both ends of the floor.

Kevin Durant and the Suns looking for consistency and success as regular season reaches the business end

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are set to finish as one of the best sides in the West, the same cannot be said for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

At the time of writing, the Suns are placed 11th in the West with a 27-30 record and are well out of playoff contention. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games and will need to desperately string up a series of wins to give themselves a chance of making the play-in and later a playoff berth.

Kevin Durant continues to be in solid form for Phoenix averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in 44 games. The veteran forward is shooting 53.2% from the field, 40.1% from the deep, and 82.4% from the charity stripe. However, his efforts have yet to see positive results for the struggling Suns.

