Kevin Durant signs a multiyear deal to promote cryptocurrency platform Coinbase; Here’s what we know so far

The cryptocurrency hype is taking over the world and Kevin Durant is the latest name to invest in the industry. He has signed a multi-year contract with Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform and financial system.

Durant's venture capital firm Thirty Five Ventures and media label, Boardroom, have announced a partnership with Coinbase.

The deal includes content and education surrounding cryptocurrency along with NFT news and creation. Creating a Kevin Durant-related online token could arguably be one of the highest-sold NFTs in the NBA world.

The partnership also includes philanthropic integration with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF).

Coinbase CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Kate Rouch issued a statement on Boardroom that welcomed Kevin Durant to their family. He said:

"Kevin is a perfect partner for Coinbase because he is genuinely experienced and excited about crypto...He is a builder and embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that we look for in our partners. His authenticity will be critically important to helping us reach millions of fans around the world."

Kevin Durant joins Stephen Curry, Tom Brady, the Miami Heat franchise, Trevor Lawrence and several other huge names in sports in the cryptocurrency industry.

Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman are excited about this new partnership with Coinbase

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman at TechCrunch Disrupt

Kevin Durant expressed enthusiasm while announcing his partnership with Coinbase. He joins several athletes in his business and believes that this industry has the potential to explode. The Brooklyn Nets superstar spoke about his decision on Boardroom, saying:

"Being an early investor in a company you’re excited about is always an amazing feeling...Being able to come back a few years later and create an even more in-depth partnership is rare, and we’re fortunate to be building further with Coinbase."

Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman also shares the same level of excitement for the partnership. It's no surprise that cryptocurrency is all the hype and rage right now. In fact, one of the most shocking news stories that hit the basketball world was that the iconic Staples Center in Los Angeles, the storied home of the LA Lakers, will now be renamed "Crypto.com Arena".

Hence, it is becoming increasingly popular to invest in these platforms and businesses as this industry will only grow with time. Rich Kleiman said:

"Historically, premium has meant brands that have been around forever, like Mercedes, Rolex and American Express...But in five years, Coinbase has become representative of that era and is in line with our premium brand philosophy. And we’re getting into this formalized agreement with a company that is just scratching the surface on where it’s going."

