Kevin Durant stats: Suns dismantle Hornets but 2x NBA Finals MVP falls short off milestone night (March 15)

Kevin Durant had 28,563 career points heading into the Phoenix Suns’ showdown with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. After 20 points in Boston on Friday, KD was only 33 shy of passing Shaquille O’Neal for eighth place in the all-time scoring list. Many figured he would move up the ladder versus the injury-riddled Hornets.

On the back end of two straight games, Durant, however, wasn’t up to his usual cold efficiency. He tallied 13 points but went 5-for-15, including 1-for-6 from behind the arc and took just two free throws. Despite the forgettable night, the Suns gladly took it as they held on 107-96.

Here is Kevin Durant’s stat against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 13 8 5 1 0 3 5-15 1-6 2-2 -2

Hornets coach Steve Clifford showed Durant different looks for most of the night. The bruising Grant Williams and Miles Bridges were given the primary task of making life difficult for the four-time scoring champ. Other players such as Brandon Miller, Davis Bertans and Aleksej Pokusevski also had their turns trying to contain KD.

The physicality of Williams and Bridges and the length and athleticism of Miller and the others helped achieve their goal. As well as they defended, it wasn’t all purely on how they guarded Durant that prevented him from having a big scoring night. “The Slim Reaper” also missed a couple of open jumpers that would have given him better rhythm and production.

Kevin Durant is likely moving to eighth place in the scoring list on Sunday against the Bucks

For a few more days, Shaquille O’Neal will remain in eighth place in the career scoring list. On Sunday, the legendary LA Lakers center is likely moving a step down as Kevin Durant’s rise is inevitable. The Phoenix Suns get a day off before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks so Durant should have his legs back.

Lining up across KD in the said matchup will be two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The elite competition and the stakes will surely push him to be much better than what he showed against the Charlotte Hornets. Phoenix isn’t likely to win if he continues to play that way versus the Bucks.

Kevin Durant has faced off against the Bucks 28 times in his career. During that stretch, close to 27.0 PPG on 47.2% shooting, including 38.7% from deep. With some rest, he is expected to be back to his usual efficient form when Phoenix visits the Eastern Conference powerhouse.