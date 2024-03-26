Kevin Durant Stats Tonight: Former NBA MVP's shooting stroke returns but Suns fall short against hobbled Spurs (March 25)

Kevin Durant finally found his shooting touch on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Durant and the Phoenix Suns failed to get an important win over the worst team in the Western Conference. The Spurs didn't even have Victor Wembanyama, so it made the loss more disappointing.

Durant finished with 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the field, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also had eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in the 104-102 loss. He was out of his slump which has been noticeable during an important stretch of the regular season.

The Suns were down by eight with less than four minutes left when they went on a 9-0 run. They even had a 102-101 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining when Jeremy Sochan nailed a 3-point shot. Durant had a chance to get the win and force overtime in the final possession but failed to put the ball in the basket.

Stats vs. San Antonio Spurs PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Kevin Durant 29 8 6 1 0 3

Kevin Durant prop bet results

Kevin Durant's prop bets for tonight were 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Durant was favored to go over all three prop bets and he did just that with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

It's a great day for bettors who placed a lot of money on the Phoenix Suns superstar. Maybe the only way they lost money was if they put some on the Suns to easily beat the San Antonio Spurs.

Nevertheless, betting has been a hot topic in the NBA in the past few hours after news of Jontay Porter getting investigated for betting anomalies surfaced. The Raptors pulled out Porter from their game against the Brooklyn Nets after the investigation was made public.

What's next for the Phoenix Suns?

The Phoenix Suns need all the wins they can get and let slip what should've been an easy victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns could have used the win to keep pace with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

The three teams are vying to finish the Top 6, which could be an interesting race. Sacramento owns the tie-breaker over the Mavs, who own the tie-breaker over the Suns. Kevin Durant and company will have to finish with a better record than Dallas and Sacramento to get a sure playoff spot.

The Nos. 7 and 8 spots will be decided in the NBA Play-In Tournament, where anything can happen. The LA Lakers are starting to heat up, the Golden State Warriors have the experience to make things uncomfortable and the Houston Rockets are have been playing amazing in the past three weeks.

