Reigning NBA champion recalls unexpected encounter with Kevin Durant during COVID outbreak

Watching Kevin Durant playing pickup games is quite the experience for any basketball fan, let alone someone trying to get into the league. Peyton Watson, the NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, played against Kevin Durant when he was not even a senior in high school.

After spending a year treating his Achilles injury, Durant was finally ready to hit the gym in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watson, who could not have even dreamt about it, got the chance to play against the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

To his luck, Durant had sent an invitation to Watson to play a pickup game in Los Angeles where KD was training with others like Kyrie Irving and Taurean Prince.

Kevin Durant had attended one of the games of Long Beach High School, where Payton was playing on his basketball team. After watching Peyton Watson compete Durant sent him a follow-up request and later they communicated through DMs. That’s how the Denver Nuggets youngster got the invitation in the first place.

During the pickup games, Watson was on the same team as Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood. They played against Durant, Taurean Prince and Jaylen Hands. Because of the pandemic, the cases of players not showing up were regular which earned Watson a regular spot on the playing roster.

Sharing his experience about his early exposure to NBA pros, Watson said it was not just good for his game but also his confidence.

“One of the better experiences of my life,” Watson called it. “Not only for my game and sharpening against the best players in the world, but also for my confidence. They threw me out there and they were like, ‘You’re one of us. You’re a pro just like us.’ That meant a lot to me,”

Playing against such pros was already working for him. Watson later got an invitation from John Wall's camp but still stayed in touch with Kevin Durant. Later, he received an invitation from John Wall's camp but remained in contact with Kevin Durant. Watson expressed his desire to observe Durant's work ethic and approach to the game

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shower praise on Peyton Watson

Peyton Watson's limited court time doesn't diminish the potential of the 21-year-old Nuggets player. A few of the people who got a glimpse of Watson’s talent early on were Durant and Irving.

Durant, speaking to The Denver Post, expressed admiration for Watson's skill and wished him success in the league.

“I love that he’s carving out a lane for himself because in college he didn’t get a lot of minutes. He didn’t play a lot,” Kevin Durant said. “He got drafted purely off of talent, potential, his athleticism. He’s somebody I’ve really got major respect for. I really want to see him do well.”

Since it was a pickup game, Watson also had to play against Kyrie Irving, who was also the first to show confidence in him. Recalling the pandemic pickup game, Irving, said Watson used to pick him up half-court in defense and also managed to get the crowd on his side.

“I’ll tell you about Peyton, man,” Irving said. “I walk into the gym, and I’m like, ‘Who is this little kid right here that’s towering over me and picking me up dang near above half-court, when it’s just pickup?’ But the crowd on the side, it was a small gym, and they started getting into it.”

Watson had also said that during a pick-up game, Irving once signaled him to bring the ball up and create his own shot against the pros. Getting to see one of the greats having confidence in him also worked in Watson’s favor.