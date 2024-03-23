"She’s crazy, but f**k Kroenke”: NBA fans sound off on Nuggets’ controversial decision to ban superfan at Ball Arena

The Denver Nuggets recently decided to ban 71-year-old superfan Vicki Ray from Ball Arena. The team’s decision to ban the fan has received mixed reactions from the NBA community. Similarly, NBA fans on Reddit sounded off on the Nuggets for not doing right by the fan, alleging unfair reasons behind the action.

Ray, who has been a regular attendee at Nuggets games for over 30 years, started attending games with her late husband. Despite her husband passing away, she continued to attend games and held the same seat in the arena for 25 years.

However, it was later communicated by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment that Ray had been banned from the arena due to repeated violations of the NBA’s Code of Conduct. KSE also added that Ray had violated the Code of Conduct of Ball Arena.

The superfan later alleged that the team might have banned her from the arena because they would want to sell the ticket for a higher price. Several fans on Reddit came in her support, slamming Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

Reacting to the news, one of the fans lashed out at Stan Kroenke:

“She’s crazy, but also f**k every Kroenke so everyone sucks here.”

Implying that the organization is trying to make money any way it can, one of the fans brought back the Christian Braun incident.

“This is the same organization that wanted to fine then-rookie Christian Braun 15K for parking.”

Here are some more reactions from fans on Reddit.

Nuggets superfan is ready to apologize after being banned from Ball Arena

Denver Nuggets superfan Vicki Ray has been a die-hard fan of the team for over three decades now. From high-fiving players to giving cards to the game officials, she was living her dream. However, she was recently banned from Ball Arena on grounds of misconduct.

Since Ray is banned from the Nuggets arena, it would mean that she no longer holds those four seats that she had bought for $20k. She also said that her lawyer thinks that the KSE might have banned her from the arena and eventually taken her seats to sell them at a higher price.

Vicki has already lost her hope of getting back her seats in the arena. She also added that she would apologize if she had to in order to get her seats back.

"I doubt if I get my seats back and that's going to kill me. But I just want people to know what happened … If I did anything wrong, I don't know about it and if I did, I would apologize," she said. "But I'm not given that opportunity."

Moreover, contrary to the allegations that NBA fans made on Reddit, the Nuggets superfan said that she doubts that any of the Kroenkes would be involved in the decision.

"I have a hard time believing that the Kroenkes are behind it. They've always been super nice to me."

KSE has not appeared in front of the media regarding their decision to ban Vicki Ray. It has also declined to answer any questions regarding the allegations made by Ray. However, it has released a statement regarding the ban and said the decision was taken due to Ray’s repeated violations.