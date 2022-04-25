"We've written the 'Kevin Durant is an elite player obituary' far too soon" - NBA insider still believes that Kevin Durant can overturn Brooklyn Nets' fortunes

While many have already written off the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Wildes remains optimistic that Kevin Durant will turn things around in Game 4. As the “First Things First” crew discussed the Nets’ chances after losing Game 3, Wildes stated:

“I still believe in Kevin Durant. I think we’ve written the ‘Kevin Durant is an elite player obituary’ far too soon. Because now Broussard, we get elimination game Kevin Durant.”

Wildes highlighted Durant's track record as one of the most productive elimination game players in league history, stating:

“Most points per game when facing elimination in NBA history, Kevin Durant is right there. Not all the greats. There’s four guys better, but you know there are a lot of guys that aren’t on that list.”

The list that Kevin Wildes mentioned includes LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant—in that order. But returning from a 3-0 deficit seems unlikely, considering their fourth quarter struggles.

The Brooklyn Nets looked good as the regular season wrapped up, but have quickly fallen apart in their first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics. Boston came out with an agenda to limit Durant’s contribution, and their plan has worked like a charm.

The Nets' defeat in Game 3 made the possibility of them advancing even more unlikely, especially considering Durant’s struggles.

The last time a team came close to completing a comeback from 3-0 down was in 2003. In the first round between the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, the former lost their first three games, but managed to win the next three.

However, Game 7 did not go their way, and the Mavericks advanced.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I’ve seen some of the best duos that have ever played in the NBA in my 40 years of being associated with the league. After watching the first three games between the Celtics and the Nets, I’m wondering if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are a good fit.🤔 I’ve seen some of the best duos that have ever played in the NBA in my 40 years of being associated with the league. After watching the first three games between the Celtics and the Nets, I’m wondering if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are a good fit.🤔

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have to come up with something spectacular over the next four games to make history. Unfortunately, the Boston Celtics look too strong defensively to err repeatedly.

Kevin Durant’s last three games facing elimination

Durant became known as a lethal scorer over the years due to his ability to make incredibly difficult shots with ease. He has had several prolific elimination performances, but the results haven't gone his way.

The last time he faced elimination was in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant recorded 48 points while shooting 47.2% from the field, including four makes from beyond the arc.

Durant’s final shot in regulation, which could have won them the game, was ruled a two-pointer as his foot was on the line. The rest is history.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Jayson Tatum defending Kevin Durant this series, per NBA tracking data:



27:01 matchup time

120.9 possessions

10 points

2-15 FG (13.3%)

0-4 3PT (0%)

10 turnovers

2 blocks

2 shooting fouls Jayson Tatum defending Kevin Durant this series, per NBA tracking data:27:01 matchup time120.9 possessions10 points2-15 FG (13.3%)0-4 3PT (0%)10 turnovers2 blocks2 shooting fouls

Durant also faced elimination when he played for the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets in the 2018 playoffs. The Warriors were down 2-3 and Durant made sizable contributions in Games 6 & 7 to help them win the series.

He scored 57 points over the last two games to reach the finals. The Warriors went on to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant has played in many elimination games throughout his career, but has never been in such an unfavorable position. It will be interesting to see how he responds to try and prevent what could be the first sweep of his career.

