Kevin Durant in stitches seeing Isaiah Hartenstein's baby "slumped" during OKC's title ceremony 

Kevin Durant joined the rest of the NBA Twitter in noticing one of the funniest moments during OKC's title ceremony after Isaiah Hartenstein's son was fast asleep in his arms. Durant was in stitches seeing that, prompting a comical reaction from the former Thunder superstar.

Here's what Durant said:

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 LINK Lil Hartenstein is slumped 😂😂😂 congrats Okc.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hartenstein's toddler son went viral for this, and it also led to ESPN's Lisa Salters asking him about his son's lack of interest in the Thunder's championship celebrations. Here's what the OKC center said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I don't know why he's asleep right now, but I guess it's not loud enough."

Expand Tweet

Hartenstein also tried rallying the crowd, but his toddler still wouldn't compromise on his sleep, making up for one of the most adorable yet comical moments during Sunday's early celebrations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More