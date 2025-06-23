Kevin Durant in stitches seeing Isaiah Hartenstein's baby "slumped" during OKC's title ceremony
Kevin Durant joined the rest of the NBA Twitter in noticing one of the funniest moments during OKC's title ceremony after Isaiah Hartenstein's son was fast asleep in his arms. Durant was in stitches seeing that, prompting a comical reaction from the former Thunder superstar.
Hartenstein's toddler son went viral for this, and it also led to ESPN's Lisa Salters asking him about his son's lack of interest in the Thunder's championship celebrations. Here's what the OKC center said:
"I don't know why he's asleep right now, but I guess it's not loud enough."
Hartenstein also tried rallying the crowd, but his toddler still wouldn't compromise on his sleep, making up for one of the most adorable yet comical moments during Sunday's early celebrations.
