"Steve Kerr would’ve demanded that we put Steve Kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible" - Kevin Durant reacts to Draymond Green's claim that 2017 Warriors would've beaten 90's Bulls

Kevin Durant has apparently not let go of any opportunity to take a dig at his former coach Steve Kerr. In an ongoing series of banter between Shaquille O’Neal and a few members of the Golden State Warriors, Durant insinuated that Kerr lacked defensive prowess as a player.

Shaquille O’Neal and Steph Curry got into it after Curry suggested that the 2017 Golden State Warriors would beat the 2001 Lakers in a seven-game series. Being the competitor that he is, O’Neal raised a question regarding who would guard him.

I'm watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can't help but notice our 2017 team would've beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they're going to play these brands of basketball. And that's why it's dumb to compare Era's

That led to a series of back-and-forth – before Draymond Green tweeted to say:

“I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s.”

Over the years, some of these ambiguous comparisons have led to a stalemate, with the conclusion being that – different eras cannot be compared. However, that will never stop a bunch of competitive athletes from making such claims.

Amidst the banter, Kevin Durant – who was part of the 2017 Golden State Warriors team, withheld his opinion on the result, but said:

“I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that Steve Kerr would’ve demanded that we put Steve Kerr in as many pick-and-rolls as possible.”

Kevin Durant is clearly taking a dig at Steve Kerr’s lack of defensive strength amongst a group of well-known defenders. Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and Scottie Pippen were regular names on the All-Defensive teams.

Meanwhile, Steve Kerr was an easy target for the Chicago Bulls’ opponents. Teams would attack Kerr and get easy buckets, a limitation which Kevin Durant feels Kerr is very aware of.

Steve Kerr setting screens for Kevin Durant.

Although Steve Kerr played an important role as a sharpshooter off the bench, his defensive shortcomings meant less time on the floor.

However, given Kerr’s career average of 49.4% from beyond the arc – in today’s NBA he would be used quite differently. This further strengthens Draymond Green’s claim about the pointlessness of comparing eras.

Kevin Durant’s future remains undecided a month into free agency

Kevin Durant’s trade destination has created a lot of buzz this summer, with teams lining up to sign the two-time NBA champion. Durant has a proven championship mentality and has time and again showcased his ability as a relentless scorer.

Kevin Durant’s size and build makes him an invaluable asset on both ends of the floor, which makes any team he steps into – a title contender. While he showed interest in joining the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors were linked with him as well.

Recent reports have the Boston Celtics showing interest as well, but the Nets are determined to make the most of this saga.





Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player

Most teams interested in Durant will have to give up a young and established superstar in return to make the deal work. That is undoubtedly the only reason Kevin Durant is yet to find a new home for the upcoming season.

