“Guys like Steve, Skip, and Shannon have changed the game for the worse” - Kevin Durant throws major shade at NBA analyst for saying Michael Jordan changed the game for the worse

Fresh off a clash with Draymond Green, Kevin Durant is once again in the news for his comments on social media. Usually, the former MVP is defending himself, but this time was different. In his latest social media input, Kevin Durant is defending star players as a whole.

On a recent epsiode of ESPN's 'First Take,' a discussion broke out about how Steph Curry changed the game for worse with his playstyle. Stephen A. Smith took it a step further to not blame Curry, but Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan for changing the game in a negative way.

"Michael Jordan is responsible as much as anybody for changing the game for the worst... He was so phenomenal, that the NBA marketed the individual, the audience gravitated towards the individual, and the game became a bit more individualized."

After this snippet made its way to Twitter, Kevin Durant chimed in with his thoughts on the matter. He feels it is the national analysts who changed things, not the players themselves.

"Guys like Steve, Skip, and Shannon have changed the game for the worse."

Is Kevin Durant right about the national media?

If there is anyone who understands how the national media can shape the narrative around a player, it's Kevin Durant. When he left Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors, he instantly became the NBA's biggest villain.

When looking at the example brought up by Stephen A. Smith, Durant has a point about the media doing more damage than the player. While Michael Jordan was an incredible talent, he was not a solo act his entire career. It was the league and TV who chose to showcase him the way he did. The same can be said about Steph Curry and the way he revoluntionzed the three-point shot.

Kevin Durant sometimes gets caught in a bad light with his social media rants, but one could argue this was spot on. At the end of the day, all the players do is partake in games. It's the media who takes what they do and creates discussions and narratives.

Steph Curry and Michael Jordan are two generational talents who have done wonders for the NBA. To say they have done anything bad for the sport is just outlandish. Not only did Jordan carry the league for more than a decade, but he created a blueprint for star players to be successful well beyond when their playing days are over. Guys like this should be applauded, not ridiculed for things that happened out of their control.

