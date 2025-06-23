Kevin Durant once vowed never to rock Rockets jersey as 2x NBA champion joins Houston seeking another title: "I don't think so"

The Kevin Durant trade saga ended on Sunday. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets acquired the two-time NBA champion from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster trade.

While Houston fans are excited, "Good Day Chicago's" Jake Hamilton revealed a 2012 interview he had with him, where he vowed never to wear a Rockets jersey.

"I don't think so," Durant said.

The 15-time NBA All-Star was dealt to Houston in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick this year and five second-round selections. The trade will be formally completed on July 6 when the new league year commences.

Durant was at Fanatics Fest on Sunday when the news broke. He spoke of his satisfaction at finally ending the trade saga that surrounded him since midseason.

"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it," Durant said. "Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I'm glad it's over with. (The Suns) wanted me to go. They got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. We can move on, and good luck to them going forward. Always remember my time there, but we're on to something else."

The Rockets are expected to lineup with Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun alongside Durant. His addition lifts them to championship contention after they ended this season with 52 wins.

Houston will remain under Ime Udoka, who agreed to a long-term contract extension on Thursday.

Durant finished the season on a high note despite the Suns' disappointing campaign: 36-46 and 11th in the Western Conference. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

What's next for Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets?

Kevin Durant's addition to the Houston Rockets has moved them to strong contender status in the Western Conference. He will bring his jump shooting and shot-creating prowess after shooting 49.7% and 53.1% on jumpers and midrange shots, respectively.

Kevin Durant - Source: Getty

Houston's odds to win its first title since 1994-95 jumped from 18-1 to +850, according to ESPN BET. Meanwhile, the Suns' odds dropped from 100-1 to 300-1.

