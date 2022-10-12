"Kevin Durant has to win a title without Steph to get the respect he deserves" - Former NBA champion believes KD's legacy will remain unfulfilled with just two rings with Warriors 

Kevin Durant will go down in NBA history as one of the greatest ever to have played the game. The one thing missing from Durant's resume is a title outside his three-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. One former teammate and NBA champion said that the omission prevents Durant from getting the respect he deserves.

Matt Barnes, who won his only NBA title with the 2016-17 Warriors, feels Durant needs to win a championship without the Warriors. On the "Club Shay Shay" podcast hosted by former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, Barnes said:

"One of the most efficient players we've seen in the game. Another unicorn – a 6-11 guy that can handle the ball like a guard, shoot like a guard – but like you said, he will get his respect if he is able to get that ring."

Barnes, however, does not have a problem with KD joining the Warriors after losing to them with the Thunder. Barnes said:

"And people criticize, 'You lost to them and went and joined them.' I'm all for player empowerment. Like if you want to go somewhere and you are going to be happy there, go play there. I don't knock anyone on that. But again, the criticism is you won with Steph, can you win by yourself?"

The only thing Barnes believes will quiet Kevin Durant's critics is winning another ring.

"I can't speak to if it bothers him, but if enough people are saying anything, you feel it's not true, it's going to bother you," Barnes said.

"But I think he has to win a title to get the respect he deserves. He has got two rings, two dominating Finals MVPs, the only thing people question or wanna see is can he do it without Steph?"

"You can't all of a sudden become a leader," says Matt Barnes about Kevin Durant's leadership with Brooklyn Nets

While on the show, Barnes was also asked about his opinion on Kevin Durant's leadership at the Brooklyn Nets. Barnes said:

"That's a tough one because we both know that the best player is not always the leader, and that's not just basketball, that's across the board. Again, when you are trying to establish something in a new place, your voice, outside of your play, does have to speak. I think that's what that team [Brooklyn Nets] has been lacking."

Barnes also believes that even though Durant isn't necessarily a born leader, he does enough for the franchise. He said:

"You can't all of a sudden just become a leader. That's either in you or it isn't in you. It's no knock on him [Kevin Durant]. Like I said, he wants to come here, hoop and play basketball. Him being the ra-ra, yelling type, that's not necessarily him.

"He's going to speak his mind when it needs to be spoke, but if people are looking for him to lead and that's not necessarily a quality that he wants or has, I think he does enough other things to get the stamp of approval."

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay @Matt_Barnes22 : “Kevin Durant has to win a title without Steph to get the respect he deserves.” .@Matt_Barnes22: “Kevin Durant has to win a title without Steph to get the respect he deserves.” https://t.co/4nP9qls5mX

Poll : 0 votes