Kevin Garnett joins Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith on intriguing Complex list

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett is one of eight NBA players featured on Complex’s latest rankings titled “The 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now.” The outspoken former MVP joins many prominent sports analysts, including “First Take’s” Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith, who placed first and second, respectively.

Garnett ranked 17th with the outlet citing his in-depth analysis and playful banter with his co-host Paul Pierce on his podcast “KG Certified.”

Other NBA players who made Complex’s list include former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins (20th) for his roles on “NBA Today,” “First Take” and “NBA Countdown.” Meanwhile, Pierce (16th) placed just ahead of Garnett for his work on “KG Certified.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The only current player on the list is Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green (13th) for his podcast “The Draymond Green Show.” Green also regularly features on NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report.

Another popular NBA podcaster, former sharpshooter JJ Redick, came in eighth for his podcast “The Old Man and the Three” and his work on ESPN. Meanwhile, former All-Star point guard Gilbert Arenas (seventh) placed just ahead of Redick for his podcast “Gil’s Arena.”

Finally, the highest-ranked NBA players are legends Shaquille O’Neal (fifth) and Charles Barkley (third) for their roles on “Inside the NBA.” The outlet also mentioned O’Neal’s podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq” as well as Barkley’s work on CBS Sports.

Also Read: “He took the room over”: Celtics’ legendary announcer on Kevin Garnett’s "imposing" confidence in the locker room

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce argue over LeBron James’ top-5 player status

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce’s NBA coverage extended to the NBA In-Season Tournament finals on Saturday, as the two hosted Showtime’s live watch-along stream. During the stream, the Celtics legends butted heads after Pierce said that LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is no longer a top-five player.

James is averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 54.9% shooting in Year 21. However, according to Pierce, that isn’t enough to beat out some of the league’s younger superstars.

“Luka Doncic, The Joker [Nikola Jokic], [Joel] Embiid, Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Jayson] Tatum. Shut up. Please stop with this nonsense,” Pierce said when asked to name his top-five players.

Garnett was not a fan of Pierce’s list, as he went on a profanity-laced tirade.

“You get your garbage a** outta here,” Garnett said.

“The f**k is you talking about you, bum? The f**k is you talking about you, n**ga? You act like you don't even know basketball.”

Garnett cited James’ immense playoff success over some of the players that Pierce mentioned. Pierce then reasoned that it wasn’t an all-time ranking but was just based on who he would take this season. Nonetheless, Garnett vehemently disagreed with his co-host's take.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Not like this": Kevin Garnett disagrees with Paul Pierce's take on ’08 Celtics playing like ’23 Nuggets